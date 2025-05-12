Key strategies for successful international SME expansion

South African business owners with growth potential should consider expanding into offshore markets.

Roné Silke | image supplied

This is according to Roné Silke, business development manager at Sovereign Trust SA.

“Expanding internationally provides access to new markets and customers, which can in turn drive higher volumes, and increase revenue and profit. Moving offshore can also help to diversify your business risk, reduce your dependency on a single revenue source, and introduce you to new ideas and technologies.”

However, Silke warns that global expansion can be complex:

“Moving your business offshore will inevitably involve unfamiliar legislation and processes, and jurisdiction-specific legal and tax considerations.

“Success depends on careful planning, a deep understanding of the destination country’s regulatory environment, and strategic risk management – and partnering with an expert in these fields is key.”

These are some of the key factors to consider before expanding a business internationally: