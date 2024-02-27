JSE Connect: JSE CEO highlights innovation and market resilience

Leila Fourie, CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), recently addressed a packed audience at the third annual JSE Connect Conference held in Cape Town.

Source: JSE. Leila Fourie, JSE chief executive officer.

The conference provided a platform for constructive dialogue among industry stakeholders, with a focus on unlocking lasting solutions to market challenges.

Fourie encouraged transparency, candor, and collaboration to invigorate investor confidence and position South Africa as an attractive investment destination.

In her opening remarks, Fourie underscored the importance of innovation, market resilience, and collaborative dialogue in navigating the evolving landscape of capital markets.

“It's probably worth mentioning that these strides have been made in the face of SA’s declining and unfortunate declining significance in global emerging market portfolios. All of you would have experienced this particularly in the first couple of months of this year,” Fourie said.

“Nevertheless, we are very resolute in our commitment to showcasing South Africa as capital markets and as a destination of choice. We also continue to work to target new clients and particularly to attract new flows into our region.”

Despite challenges like South Africa's diminishing global significance and volatile market conditions, Fourie emphasised the JSE's dedication to maintaining market integrity and resilience.

She discussed recent initiatives aimed at alleviating margin pressures and ensuring sound settlement systems, reflecting the exchange's proactive approach to risk management. She highlighted the JSE's commitment to innovation, citing the following initiatives as transformational: