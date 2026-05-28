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JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa
This landmark edition brings together leading experts to unpack the latest developments, legislative changes, and case law shaping the world of work—ensuring you remain compliant, reduce risk, and make informed, future-focused decisions. Accredited by the SA Board for People Practices (SABPP), JALL continues to set the standard for practical, relevant labour law guidance.
|Monday, 7 September
|Radisson Blu, Gqeberha
|Tuesday, 8 September
|Century City Convention Centre, Cape Town
|Wednesday, 9 September
|Coastlands Hotel, Umhlanga
|Monday, 21 September
|Windmill Casino, Bloemfontein
|Tuesday, 22 September
|CSIR Convention Centre, Pretoria
|Wednesday, 23 September
|Maslow Hotel, Sandton
Our panel of experts will examine key cases and updates, and provide practical, actionable takeaways.
Individual Employment Law – John Grogan
- Unfair Labour Practices
- Disciplinary Procedure
- Dismissal for Misconduct
- Constructive Dismissal
- Pension Law
Discrimination – Tanya Venter
- Employee Liability in Terms of Recent Amendments
- Sexual Harassment
- Harassment / Bullying
- Age Discrimination
- Arbitrary Discrimination
- Application of the Employment Equity Act
Retrenchment and Transfer of Business – Puke Maserumule
- Consultations
- Selection Criteria
- Section 189A(13)
Collective Labour Law – Craig Bosch
- Challenging Demarcation Awards
- Strike-related Dismissals
- Protected Strikes: Demands to Dismiss Managers
- Claiming Damages for Strike Action
Recent Judgments: Section 188A(11) – Puke Maserumule
Proposed Amendments – Panel
- Labour Relations Act
- Employment Equity Act
- Basic Conditions of Employment Act
- National Minimum Wage Act
- Consultations
- Selection Criteria
- Section 189A(13)
Collective Labour Law – Craig Bosch
- Challenging Demarcation Awards
- Strike-related Dismissals
- Protected Strikes: Demands to Dismiss Managers
- Claiming Damages for Strike Action
Recent Judgments: Section 188A(11) – Puke Maserumule
Proposed Amendments – Panel
- Labour Relations Act
- Employment Equity Act
- Basic Conditions of Employment Act
- National Minimum Wage Act
Note: Each session will be followed by an interactive Q&A with the panel.
Included with your ticket:
- Juta’s Annual Labour Law Update Workbook
- Labour Relations Act Pocket Book (including the new Code of Good Practice: Dismissal)
- 12-month subscription to Labour Law Sibergramme – monthly post-seminar case analysis by John Grogan
- 1-month subscription to LegalBrief Workplace – updates on labour law, litigation, and workplace developments
- First Prize:
- Signed John Grogan book hamper (Dismissal 5e 2026, Workplace Law 14e 2025, Labour Litigation and Dispute Resolution 4e 2023, Employment Rights 4e 2024, Collective Labour Law 4e 2024)
- R1,000 Juta online shopping voucher
- 1 year subscription to Evolve – Essence: Employment Law
- Signed John Grogan book hamper (Dismissal 5e 2026, Workplace Law 14e 2025, Labour Litigation and Dispute Resolution 4e 2023, Employment Rights 4e 2024, Collective Labour Law 4e 2024)
- Second Prize:
- Leather laptop bag
- 1-year subscription to the Labour Case Law Summaries Sibergramme by John Grogan
- Leather laptop bag
*Prizes per venue
Dr John Grogan
BA (Hons), B Iuris LLB (SA), LLM PhD (Rhodes)
Dr John Grogan is one of South Africa’s most respected labour law authors and practitioners. He is the author of five leading Juta labour law texts, and regularly publishes, lectures, and practices in labour courts. A former head of the Rhodes University Law Department, he has served as a CCMA Senior Commissioner, a judge in both the Labour and High Courts, and continues to conduct arbitrations and edit leading legal publications.
Puke Maserumule
BA LLB (UCT), PGDip Labour Law (UJ)
Puke Maserumule is a Director at Maserumule Attorneys and Maserumule Corporate Employment Law, with over 34 years' experience in employment law and litigation. He regularly appears in the CCMA, Labour Court, and Labour Appeal Court, and has acted as a Labour Court judge. He is a sought-after media commentator.
Tanya Venter
BA (Wits), LLB (SA), DPCJ (UJ), FA ARB
Tanya Venter is CEO of Tokiso, a senior dispute resolution expert, and an Advocate of the High Court. With 25 years’ experience in mediation and arbitration, she leads national strategy and quality assurance in ADR. Internationally accredited, Tanya has presided over numerous public and private disputes, including cases involving harassment, fraud, and corruption.
Advocate Craig Bosch
BA LLB LLM
Craig Bosch is a labour law advocate at the Cape Bar with extensive experience in dispute resolution. He has served as a senior commissioner at the CCMA and on various bargaining council panels. A former university lecturer and current research associate at NMU, Craig has published widely on labour topics and co-authored key works on employment transfers and labour court reviews.
SEMINAR PRICING Per delegate (incl. VAT)
|Number of Delegates
|Price per Delegate
|1-2
|R7 654
|3-10 (5% discount)
|R7 271
|11 -20 (10% discount)
|R6 889
|21 -25 (20% discount)
|R6 123
|26+ (40% off)
|R4 592
|Government/NPO
|R6 123
Enhance your professional capability and risk awareness through this on-demand CPD series designed for HR professionals, operational leaders, and legal practitioners. Each masterclass is SABPP-accredited and provides 1 CPD hour of focused, practical guidance from leading practitioners.
These online masterclasses address key workplace and organisational challenges and offers practical strategies for effective management and decision-making.
Videos may be purchased individually or bundled with your seminar registration.
- Managing Workplace Risk: Employment Equity in Context of the 2025 Amendments – Ulrich Stander
Gain insight into the 2025 Employment Equity amendments, including updated obligations, compliance risks, and practical steps for implementation in the workplace.
- Managing Workplace Risk: Contracting in a Changing Business Landscape: What Employers Need to Know – Barney Jordaan
Understand the distinctions between employees, contractors, and atypical work arrangements. This session highlights key legal and operational risks and how to structure contracts to minimise exposure.
- Managing Workplace Risk: Developing Conflict Competence – Barney Jordaan & Ulrich Stander
Explore constructive approaches to workplace conflict. Learn to distinguish functional from dysfunctional conflict and apply practical tools to improve communication, trust, and team performance.
- NEW Challenges and Adaptations in Organisational Behaviour in the Post-COVID Era – Dr Wiza Munyeka
Examine how COVID-19 has reshaped organisational behaviour, leadership, and workplace dynamics. This session explores hybrid work, evolving employee expectations, and the impact on culture, trust, and performance. Gain practical strategies to strengthen employee well-being, communication, and organisational resilience in the post-pandemic workplace.
- NEW Enhancing Organisational Effectiveness – Dr Linda Ratau
Explore how effective leadership influences organisational performance, employee engagement, and workplace culture. This session offers practical strategies to strengthen leadership capability, improve collaboration, and build resilient, high-performing teams.
ON-DEMAND VIDEO PRICING Per user (incl. VAT)
Build your video package:
Videos Price Saving 1 Video R550 2 Videos R1 045 Save 5% 3 Videos R1 485 Save 10% 4 Videos R1 870 Save 15% 5 Videos R2 200 Save 20%
SEMINAR + ALL 5 VIDEOS PRICING Per delegate (incl. VAT)
Number of Delegates Price per Delegate 1-2 R9 854 3-10 R9 471.30 11-20 R9088.60 21-25 R8 323.20 26+ (40% discount) R6 792.40 Government/NPO R8 232.20
- Legal professionals
- Human resources practitioners
- CCMA and bargaining councilcommissioners
- Conciliators and arbitrators
- Employee relations practitioners
- Employers’ organisations
- Government ofﬁcials
- Academics
- Trade unions
Event manager
Paula Whitaker
Tel: +27 (0)83 259 3452 | az.oc.atuj@rekatihwp
Registration and Billing Enquiries
Vanessa Russo
Tel. (Dir): +27(21) 659 2420; Tel. (Swbd): +27(21) 659 2300 | az.oc.atuj@sranimes
What past delegates say
“Fantastic speakers addressing relevant and current topics. As a sole practitioner, updates such as this are valuable beyond the cost.” — Thompson & Associates
“Very informative and well organised. Relevant, practical and engaging.” — Drakenstein Municipality
“Insightful and well-structured… Using real-life case examples kept the session engaging.” — RMI
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