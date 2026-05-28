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    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

    Issued by Juta and Company
    28 May 2026
    28 May 2026
    Celebrating 25 years of trusted insight, Juta’s Annual Labour Law Update (JALL) has become a benchmark event for legal professionals, HR practitioners, and employers across South Africa.

    This landmark edition brings together leading experts to unpack the latest developments, legislative changes, and case law shaping the world of work—ensuring you remain compliant, reduce risk, and make informed, future-focused decisions. Accredited by the SA Board for People Practices (SABPP), JALL continues to set the standard for practical, relevant labour law guidance.

    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

    Monday, 7 SeptemberRadisson Blu, Gqeberha
    Tuesday, 8 SeptemberCentury City Convention Centre, Cape Town
    Wednesday, 9 SeptemberCoastlands Hotel, Umhlanga
    Monday, 21 SeptemberWindmill Casino, Bloemfontein
    Tuesday, 22 SeptemberCSIR Convention Centre, Pretoria
    Wednesday, 23 SeptemberMaslow Hotel, Sandton

    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

    Our panel of experts will examine key cases and updates, and provide practical, actionable takeaways.

    Individual Employment Law – John Grogan

    • Unfair Labour Practices
    • Disciplinary Procedure
    • Dismissal for Misconduct
    • Constructive Dismissal
    • Pension Law

    Discrimination – Tanya Venter

    • Employee Liability in Terms of Recent Amendments
    • Sexual Harassment
    • Harassment / Bullying
    • Age Discrimination
    • Arbitrary Discrimination
    • Application of the Employment Equity Act

    Retrenchment and Transfer of Business – Puke Maserumule

    • Consultations
    • Selection Criteria
    • Section 189A(13)

    Collective Labour Law – Craig Bosch

    • Challenging Demarcation Awards
    • Strike-related Dismissals
    • Protected Strikes: Demands to Dismiss Managers
    • Claiming Damages for Strike Action

    Recent Judgments: Section 188A(11) – Puke Maserumule

    Proposed Amendments – Panel

    • Labour Relations Act
    • Employment Equity Act
    • Basic Conditions of Employment Act
    • National Minimum Wage Act

    Note: Each session will be followed by an interactive Q&A with the panel.

    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

    Included with your ticket:

    • Juta’s Annual Labour Law Update Workbook
    • Labour Relations Act Pocket Book (including the new Code of Good Practice: Dismissal)
    • 12-month subscription to Labour Law Sibergramme – monthly post-seminar case analysis by John Grogan
    • 1-month subscription to LegalBrief Workplace – updates on labour law, litigation, and workplace developments

    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

    • First Prize:

      • Signed John Grogan book hamper (Dismissal 5e 2026, Workplace Law 14e 2025, Labour Litigation and Dispute Resolution 4e 2023, Employment Rights 4e 2024, Collective Labour Law 4e 2024)
      • R1,000 Juta online shopping voucher
      • 1 year subscription to Evolve – Essence: Employment Law

    • Second Prize:

      • Leather laptop bag
      • 1-year subscription to the Labour Case Law Summaries Sibergramme by John Grogan

    *Prizes per venue

    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa
    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

    Dr John Grogan

    BA (Hons), B Iuris LLB (SA), LLM PhD (Rhodes)

    Dr John Grogan is one of South Africa’s most respected labour law authors and practitioners. He is the author of five leading Juta labour law texts, and regularly publishes, lectures, and practices in labour courts. A former head of the Rhodes University Law Department, he has served as a CCMA Senior Commissioner, a judge in both the Labour and High Courts, and continues to conduct arbitrations and edit leading legal publications.

    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

    Puke Maserumule

    BA LLB (UCT), PGDip Labour Law (UJ)

    Puke Maserumule is a Director at Maserumule Attorneys and Maserumule Corporate Employment Law, with over 34 years' experience in employment law and litigation. He regularly appears in the CCMA, Labour Court, and Labour Appeal Court, and has acted as a Labour Court judge. He is a sought-after media commentator.

    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

    Tanya Venter

    BA (Wits), LLB (SA), DPCJ (UJ), FA ARB

    Tanya Venter is CEO of Tokiso, a senior dispute resolution expert, and an Advocate of the High Court. With 25 years’ experience in mediation and arbitration, she leads national strategy and quality assurance in ADR. Internationally accredited, Tanya has presided over numerous public and private disputes, including cases involving harassment, fraud, and corruption. 

    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

    Advocate Craig Bosch

    BA LLB LLM

    Craig Bosch is a labour law advocate at the Cape Bar with extensive experience in dispute resolution. He has served as a senior commissioner at the CCMA and on various bargaining council panels. A former university lecturer and current research associate at NMU, Craig has published widely on labour topics and co-authored key works on employment transfers and labour court reviews. 

    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

    SEMINAR PRICING Per delegate (incl. VAT)

    Number of DelegatesPrice per Delegate
    1-2R7 654
    3-10 (5% discount)R7 271
    11 -20 (10% discount)R6 889
    21 -25 (20% discount)R6 123
    26+ (40% off)R4 592
    Government/NPOR6 123

    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa
    JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

    Enhance your professional capability and risk awareness through this on-demand CPD series designed for HR professionals, operational leaders, and legal practitioners. Each masterclass is SABPP-accredited and provides 1 CPD hour of focused, practical guidance from leading practitioners.

    These online masterclasses address key workplace and organisational challenges and offers practical strategies for effective management and decision-making.

    Videos may be purchased individually or bundled with your seminar registration.

    • Managing Workplace Risk: Employment Equity in Context of the 2025 Amendments – Ulrich Stander

    Gain insight into the 2025 Employment Equity amendments, including updated obligations, compliance risks, and practical steps for implementation in the workplace.

    • Managing Workplace Risk: Contracting in a Changing Business Landscape: What Employers Need to Know – Barney Jordaan

    Understand the distinctions between employees, contractors, and atypical work arrangements. This session highlights key legal and operational risks and how to structure contracts to minimise exposure.

    • Managing Workplace Risk: Developing Conflict Competence – Barney Jordaan & Ulrich Stander

    Explore constructive approaches to workplace conflict. Learn to distinguish functional from dysfunctional conflict and apply practical tools to improve communication, trust, and team performance.

    • NEW Challenges and Adaptations in Organisational Behaviour in the Post-COVID Era – Dr Wiza Munyeka

    Examine how COVID-19 has reshaped organisational behaviour, leadership, and workplace dynamics. This session explores hybrid work, evolving employee expectations, and the impact on culture, trust, and performance. Gain practical strategies to strengthen employee well-being, communication, and organisational resilience in the post-pandemic workplace.

    • NEW Enhancing Organisational Effectiveness – Dr Linda Ratau

      Explore how effective leadership influences organisational performance, employee engagement, and workplace culture. This session offers practical strategies to strengthen leadership capability, improve collaboration, and build resilient, high-performing teams.

      JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

      ON-DEMAND VIDEO PRICING Per user (incl. VAT)

      Build your video package:

      VideosPriceSaving
      1 VideoR550
      2 VideosR1 045Save 5%
      3 VideosR1 485Save 10%
      4 VideosR1 870Save 15%
      5 VideosR2 200Save 20%

      SEMINAR + ALL 5 VIDEOS PRICING Per delegate (incl. VAT)

      Number of DelegatesPrice per Delegate
      1-2 R9 854
      3-10R9 471.30
      11-20R9088.60
      21-25R8 323.20
      26+ (40% discount)R6 792.40
      Government/NPOR8 232.20

      JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

      • Legal professionals
      • Human resources practitioners
      • CCMA and bargaining councilcommissioners
      • Conciliators and arbitrators
      • Employee relations practitioners
      • Employers’ organisations
      • Government ofﬁcials
      • Academics
      • Trade unions

      JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa
      JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa
      JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa
      JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

      Event manager

      Paula Whitaker

      Tel: +27 (0)83 259 3452 | az.oc.atuj@rekatihwp

      Registration and Billing Enquiries

      Vanessa Russo

      Tel. (Dir): +27(21) 659 2420; Tel. (Swbd): +27(21) 659 2300 | az.oc.atuj@sranimes

      What past delegates say

      “Fantastic speakers addressing relevant and current topics. As a sole practitioner, updates such as this are valuable beyond the cost.” — Thompson & Associates

      “Very informative and well organised. Relevant, practical and engaging.” — Drakenstein Municipality

      “Insightful and well-structured… Using real-life case examples kept the session engaging.” — RMI

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    Juta and Company
    Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.
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