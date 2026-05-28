JALL 2026: 25 years of shaping labour law conversations in South Africa

Celebrating 25 years of trusted insight, Juta’s Annual Labour Law Update (JALL) has become a benchmark event for legal professionals, HR practitioners, and employers across South Africa.

This landmark edition brings together leading experts to unpack the latest developments, legislative changes, and case law shaping the world of work—ensuring you remain compliant, reduce risk, and make informed, future-focused decisions. Accredited by the SA Board for People Practices (SABPP), JALL continues to set the standard for practical, relevant labour law guidance.

Monday, 7 September Radisson Blu, Gqeberha Tuesday, 8 September Century City Convention Centre, Cape Town Wednesday, 9 September Coastlands Hotel, Umhlanga Monday, 21 September Windmill Casino, Bloemfontein Tuesday, 22 September CSIR Convention Centre, Pretoria Wednesday, 23 September Maslow Hotel, Sandton

Our panel of experts will examine key cases and updates, and provide practical, actionable takeaways.

Individual Employment Law – John Grogan

Unfair Labour Practices



Disciplinary Procedure



Dismissal for Misconduct



Constructive Dismissal



Pension Law

Discrimination – Tanya Venter

Employee Liability in Terms of Recent Amendments



Sexual Harassment



Harassment / Bullying



Age Discrimination



Arbitrary Discrimination



Application of the Employment Equity Act

Retrenchment and Transfer of Business – Puke Maserumule Consultations



Selection Criteria



Section 189A(13) Collective Labour Law – Craig Bosch Challenging Demarcation Awards



Strike-related Dismissals



Protected Strikes: Demands to Dismiss Managers



Claiming Damages for Strike Action Recent Judgments: Section 188A(11) – Puke Maserumule Proposed Amendments – Panel Labour Relations Act



Employment Equity Act



Basic Conditions of Employment Act



National Minimum Wage Act

Note: Each session will be followed by an interactive Q&A with the panel.

Included with your ticket:

Juta’s Annual Labour Law Update Workbook



Labour Relations Act Pocket Book (including the new Code of Good Practice: Dismissal)



12-month subscription to Labour Law Sibergramme – monthly post-seminar case analysis by John Grogan



1-month subscription to LegalBrief Workplace – updates on labour law, litigation, and workplace developments

First Prize: Signed John Grogan book hamper (Dismissal 5e 2026, Workplace Law 14e 2025, Labour Litigation and Dispute Resolution 4e 2023, Employment Rights 4e 2024, Collective Labour Law 4e 2024)

R1,000 Juta online shopping voucher

1 year subscription to Evolve – Essence: Employment Law

Second Prize: Leather laptop bag

1-year subscription to the Labour Case Law Summaries Sibergramme by John Grogan



*Prizes per venue

Dr John Grogan

BA (Hons), B Iuris LLB (SA), LLM PhD (Rhodes)

Dr John Grogan is one of South Africa’s most respected labour law authors and practitioners. He is the author of five leading Juta labour law texts, and regularly publishes, lectures, and practices in labour courts. A former head of the Rhodes University Law Department, he has served as a CCMA Senior Commissioner, a judge in both the Labour and High Courts, and continues to conduct arbitrations and edit leading legal publications.

Puke Maserumule

BA LLB (UCT), PGDip Labour Law (UJ)

Puke Maserumule is a Director at Maserumule Attorneys and Maserumule Corporate Employment Law, with over 34 years' experience in employment law and litigation. He regularly appears in the CCMA, Labour Court, and Labour Appeal Court, and has acted as a Labour Court judge. He is a sought-after media commentator.

Tanya Venter

BA (Wits), LLB (SA), DPCJ (UJ), FA ARB

Tanya Venter is CEO of Tokiso, a senior dispute resolution expert, and an Advocate of the High Court. With 25 years’ experience in mediation and arbitration, she leads national strategy and quality assurance in ADR. Internationally accredited, Tanya has presided over numerous public and private disputes, including cases involving harassment, fraud, and corruption.

Advocate Craig Bosch

BA LLB LLM

Craig Bosch is a labour law advocate at the Cape Bar with extensive experience in dispute resolution. He has served as a senior commissioner at the CCMA and on various bargaining council panels. A former university lecturer and current research associate at NMU, Craig has published widely on labour topics and co-authored key works on employment transfers and labour court reviews.

SEMINAR PRICING Per delegate (incl. VAT)

Number of Delegates Price per Delegate 1-2 R7 654 3-10 (5% discount) R7 271 11 -20 (10% discount) R6 889 21 -25 (20% discount) R6 123 26+ (40% off) R4 592 Government/NPO R6 123

Enhance your professional capability and risk awareness through this on-demand CPD series designed for HR professionals, operational leaders, and legal practitioners. Each masterclass is SABPP-accredited and provides 1 CPD hour of focused, practical guidance from leading practitioners.

These online masterclasses address key workplace and organisational challenges and offers practical strategies for effective management and decision-making.

Videos may be purchased individually or bundled with your seminar registration.

Managing Workplace Risk: Employment Equity in Context of the 2025 Amendments – Ulrich Stander

Gain insight into the 2025 Employment Equity amendments, including updated obligations, compliance risks, and practical steps for implementation in the workplace.

Managing Workplace Risk: Contracting in a Changing Business Landscape: What Employers Need to Know – Barney Jordaan

Understand the distinctions between employees, contractors, and atypical work arrangements. This session highlights key legal and operational risks and how to structure contracts to minimise exposure.

Managing Workplace Risk: Developing Conflict Competence – Barney Jordaan & Ulrich Stander

Explore constructive approaches to workplace conflict. Learn to distinguish functional from dysfunctional conflict and apply practical tools to improve communication, trust, and team performance.

NEW Challenges and Adaptations in Organisational Behaviour in the Post-COVID Era – Dr Wiza Munyeka

Examine how COVID-19 has reshaped organisational behaviour, leadership, and workplace dynamics. This session explores hybrid work, evolving employee expectations, and the impact on culture, trust, and performance. Gain practical strategies to strengthen employee well-being, communication, and organisational resilience in the post-pandemic workplace.