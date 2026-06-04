Landmark ConCourt ruling: When facilitation fails, proceed straight to litigation

The Constitutional Court has provided important clarity on the procedural pathway available to employees dismissed for operational requirements following a facilitation process. The judgment resolves a long-standing interpretative dispute regarding whether conciliation is required before approaching the Labour Court in large-scale retrenchment cases.

At the heart of the matter was the proper interpretation of section 189A(7)(b)(ii) of the Labour Relations Act, and whether it requires a dismissed employee to refer a dispute to conciliation before instituting proceedings in the Labour Court. The majority of the court held that it does not. Instead, employees may proceed directly to adjudication once facilitation has failed.

Background

The matter arose from a large-scale retrenchment exercise undertaken by an employer due to operational concerns. After an initial procedural challenge resulted in reinstatement and a fresh facilitation process, the employees were ultimately dismissed in July 2020.

Following the unsuccessful facilitation, the employees referred their dismissal dispute directly to the Labour Court. The employer raised a preliminary objection, arguing that the dispute had to be referred to conciliation before the Labour Court could assume jurisdiction.

The Labour Court dismissed this objection, but the Labour Appeal Court disagreed and held that conciliation was mandatory. The Constitutional Court was then called upon to resolve the issue definitively.

The legal question

The core issue before the court was whether, after a failed facilitation process in a mass retrenchment scenario, employees are required to refer a dismissal dispute to conciliation before approaching the Labour Court.

The majority judgment

Direct access to the Labour Court

The majority found that section 189A(7)(b)(ii) permits employees to refer a dismissal dispute directly to the Labour Court without undergoing conciliation. The provision was interpreted as conferring jurisdiction on the Labour Court without imposing an additional procedural requirement.

Requiring conciliation in these circumstances would, in the court’s view, create an unnecessary duplication of processes and would undermine the purpose of the statutory framework governing large-scale retrenchments.

Facilitation and conciliation: distinct but overlapping

The court accepted that facilitation and conciliation serve different purposes. Facilitation is a forward-looking process aimed at avoiding or minimising retrenchments, while conciliation is a reactive mechanism that follows dismissal.

However, the court held that in practice, the issues discussed during facilitation and those that would arise during conciliation are substantially the same. As a result, insisting on conciliation after facilitation would add little value and would merely delay the resolution of disputes.

The role of section 191(11)

A central point of contention was the meaning of the reference to section 191(11). The majority held that this provision serves only as a timing mechanism, prescribing the period within which a dispute must be referred to the Labour Court.

It does not, in this context, import the broader conciliation requirements contained elsewhere in section 191. The 90-day period runs from the date on which employees receive notice of dismissal following the facilitation process.

The minority view

The minority disagreed with the majority’s interpretation and held that conciliation remains a necessary step before adjudication.

It reasoned that section 189A(7)(b)(ii), by referring to section 191(11), incorporates the broader dispute resolution framework, including the requirement to refer disputes to conciliation.

The minority emphasised the central role that conciliation plays in the labour dispute resolution system and cautioned against departing from it without clear legislative language.

Implications of the judgment

Clarity on procedural pathways: The judgment settles uncertainty regarding the correct procedure following a failed facilitation process. Employees are no longer required to refer disputes to conciliation before approaching the Labour Court in these circumstances.

Streamlined dispute resolution: By removing the requirement of conciliation, the court has streamlined the process for resolving disputes arising from large-scale retrenchments. This promotes efficiency and aligns with the objective of expeditious dispute resolution.

Avoidance of duplication: The court’s reasoning confirms that requiring both facilitation and conciliation in sequence would be duplicative. The judgment recognises that meaningful engagement already takes place during facilitation.

Reinforcement of section 189A as a specialised regime: The decision highlights that section 189A establishes a distinct procedural framework for large-scale retrenchments, which differs from the general regime applicable to ordinary dismissal disputes.

Key takeaways

For employers

Employers must prepare for the possibility of immediate litigation following the conclusion of facilitation. There may be no further opportunity to resolve disputes through conciliation before the matter proceeds to court.

Accordingly, it is critical that employers ensure fairness, both procedural and substantive, during the facilitation process itself. Any shortcomings may be scrutinised directly by the Labour Court.

For employees and trade unions

Employees and trade unions benefit from a more direct route to adjudication. Once facilitation fails, they can elect to refer the dispute to the Labour Court without delay.

However, this also means that facilitation becomes a crucial stage in the process. Parties must engage fully and strategically, as there may be no second opportunity to resolve issues before litigation.

For legal practitioners

Practitioners must recognise that mass retrenchment disputes under section 189A follow a distinct procedural route. The assumption that conciliation is always a prerequisite to adjudication no longer applies in this context.

Advice to clients must reflect this shift, particularly in relation to timing, forum selection, and litigation strategy. The judgment also underscores the importance of careful statutory interpretation, with close attention to context and legislative purpose.

Conclusion

This judgment marks a significant development in South African labour law. The Constitutional Court has clarified that, following a failed facilitation process in large-scale retrenchments, conciliation is not a prerequisite for approaching the Labour Court.

The decision enhances procedural efficiency and removes unnecessary duplication, while reaffirming the central role of facilitation in the retrenchment process. At the same time, it places greater responsibility on parties to engage meaningfully at that stage, knowing that it may be the final opportunity to resolve disputes before litigation.

Ultimately, the judgment brings much-needed certainty to an area of law that has long been marked by interpretative ambiguity, and it reshapes the strategic landscape for both employers and employees involved in retrenchment disputes.