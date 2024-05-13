Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMASimply Financial ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Qaanitah Hunter talks about the systematic breakdown of South Africa

Qaanitah Hunter talks about the systematic breakdown of South Africa

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ITFC, RVCMC collaborate for Maldives' blue carbon credits

    13 May 2024
    13 May 2024
    The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (RVCMC) aimed to assist the Republic of Maldives in achieving its sustainability goals and addressing climate change's impact.
    Source: Supplied. Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, chief executive officer of ITFC and Riham ElGizy, chief executive officer of RVCMC.
    Source: Supplied. Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, chief executive officer of ITFC and Riham ElGizy, chief executive officer of RVCMC.

    The project aims to assess the potential and feasibility of generating Blue Carbon Credits from the Maldives Coastal Ecosystem (mangroves forests and seagrass meadows) and to facilitate the sale of generated credits to carbon markets.

    This agreement was signed between Hani Salem Sonbol, chief executive officer of ITFC and Riham ElGizy, chief executive officer of RVCMC on the sidelines of the IsDB Group annual meetings held in Riyadh.

    Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Sonbol stated: “At ITFC, we prioritise sustainability in all our interventions aimed at supporting our member countries. Our commitment is to assist in the fight against climate change by partnering with national and regional efforts.

    This new collaboration with RVCMC and the Republic of Maldives is significant as it demonstrates the growing interest of our member countries in carbon credit. It also provides an opportunity for the Maldives to achieve its sustainability goals, which will benefit the population and the local economy.”

    Riham ElGizy, chief executive officer of RVCMC said, “The voluntary carbon market scales projects that mitigate the impact of climate change and promote sustainable development, and we see significant potential in developing blue carbon projects in the Maldives.

    "By integrating carbon reduction and removal initiatives through the preservation and restoration of coastal habitats into its broader sustainability agenda, we believe that the government of Maldives can achieve lasting positive climate impacts.”

    This collaboration with RVCMC marks a milestone towards ITFC’s ambition to align with global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and integrate environmental conservation with sustainable economic development, benefiting both the Maldives and the global fight against climate change.

    NextOptions

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz