Is your website stuck in 2001? Enter now to win your share of a R50,000 makeover

More than 200 South African businesses have already nominated their websites for the Ugliest Website in South Africa 2026 competition, HostAfrica 's light-hearted campaign to find the country's most outdated, confusing, and lovingly neglected website, and give it the professional makeover it deserves. Nominations close at midnight on 30 June 2026.

Stand a chance to win a website transformation package worth over R50,000.

South Africans can enter their own website or nominate someone else's, with the owner's permission, to win a share of R50,000 worth of prizes. The prize includes:

Professional website redesign - a full rebuild from scratch



- a full rebuild from scratch Free HostAfrica hosting - so it stays fast and online



- so it stays fast and online Technical and SEO audit - so it gets found



- so it gets found Professional consultation - to make sure it fits the business



- to make sure it fits the business A featured "glow-up" story across HostAfrica's channels

"Every website has an awkward phase"

"This campaign is not about shaming website owners," said Michael Osterloh, CEO of HostAfrica. "Every website has an awkward phase, some just stay in that phase a little longer than planned. The good news is that outdated websites can be fixed, and we have the tools and support to help any South African business write a proper comeback story."

How easy it is to fix — even today

The competition also highlights how much simpler it has become to build and maintain a modern website. HostAfrica's Website Builder products include drag-and-drop editing, mobile-ready templates, AI writing tools, built-in SEO, hosting, custom domains, and options for online stores and booking-based websites.

For businesses starting from scratch, the AI Website Builder lets complete beginners build a site using simple text prompts. The advanced Website Builder adds e-commerce, scheduling, and rich blog content with minimal effort.

How to enter before the deadline

To qualify, nominated websites must:

Use a .za domain



Serve or be based in South Africa



Be publicly accessible online



Have the owner's permission to participate

Websites do not need to be hosted with HostAfrica to enter.

Because sometimes a website doesn't need judgment. It needs hosting, help, and possibly an intervention.

Nominations close at midnight on 22 June 2026. Enter or nominate at (https://uglywebsites.co.za/?

About HostAfrica

Hostfrica is a pan-African digital infrastructure and hosting provider focused on expanding digital opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses across Africa. The company supports more than 100,000 customers through local teams, locally relevant support, and infrastructure designed for African users.

Media contact

HostAfrica Press Office

Email: moc.acirfatsoh@gnitekram

Web: https://hostafrica.co.za



