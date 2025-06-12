Entrepreneurship Section
    From passion to profit: tips to build a better side hustle

    With the cost of living rising faster than salaries, many South Africans – especially those early in their careers – are turning to side hustles as a practical way to supplement their income and build financial stability.
    12 Jun 2025
    12 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Cheslyn Jacobs, chief commercial officer at TymeBank, says it makes sense to choose a side hustle that aligns with your strengths. “It allows you to start earning faster and reduces the upfront investment of time and money,” he says.

    By tapping into something you already enjoy, you’re more likely to stay motivated and build a sustainable income stream. A good side hustle should fit your lifestyle, not add stress.

    Here are 10 tips to get started:

    1. Tap into your natural strengths

    Whether it’s tech, design or cooking, working with your existing skills helps you deliver quality work from the start and attract clients quickly.

    2. Make the most of academic skills

    Tutoring in subjects like Maths or English, either privately or through platforms like Teach Me 2, is a steady and rewarding option.

    3. Explore content creation

    Platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram offer opportunities to earn through brand partnerships, affiliate links, or ad revenue.

    4. Freelance in design or digital art

    If you’re skilled in illustration or design, offer services or sell digital artwork through social media and marketplaces.

    5. Turn words into income

    Strong communicator? Offer freelance writing or manage social media for small businesses – both are in high demand.

    6. Resell preloved fashion

    Apps like Yaga make it easy to sell thrifted clothes. It's sustainable, trendy and has low startup costs.

    7. Monetise your hobbies

    Passions like baking, photography, or fitness can be turned into income with a little structure and consistency.

    8. Teach or perform what you love

    Musicians and gamers can teach lessons, create digital content, or stream to build an audience and earn.

    9. Try digital freelancing

    From virtual assistance to online consulting, the digital economy offers flexible work you can do from anywhere.

    10. Sell digital products

    eBooks, Canva templates, or online courses can become passive income streams once set up.

    “Side hustles take effort, but they offer the flexibility to earn on your own terms and open doors to future opportunities,” says Jacobs. “They’re a smart step towards financial freedom.”

    Let's do Biz