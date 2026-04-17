Fleet Safety Awards 2026 now accepting entries

Entries for the Fleet Safety Awards 2026 are now open. As South Africa grapples with one of the highest road fatality rates in the world, currently exceeding an alarming average of 18.2 deaths per 100,000 individuals, these awards are more crucial than ever.

The awards aim to acknowledge the efforts of organisations and individuals committed to enhancing fleet safety across various industries, including logistics, mining, passenger transport, and corporate fleets.

Spotlight on fleet safety efforts

Despite ongoing road safety challenges, many organisations are actively working to improve outcomes through driver training, stronger safety cultures and operational decision-making aimed at reducing incidents.

Much of this work remains largely unrecognised, with the awards positioned as a platform to highlight these contributions across the industry.

According to organisers, the entry process itself provides participating organisations with an opportunity to assess their fleet safety performance in a structured and transparent way.

Beyond internal evaluation, the awards offer independent, judge-verified recognition for organisations that demonstrate strong safety practices.

Industry-wide participation

The 2025 edition saw participation from organisations across mining, logistics, passenger transport, academia and the corporate sector.

Winners and finalists were recognised at an event attended by 210 guests and 35 industry partners, with the campaign reaching an audience of 74,000.

Categories across the fleet ecosystem

The 2026 awards feature 12 categories, covering a wide range of fleet operations.

These include recognition for individual drivers, fleet managers, and organisations demonstrating leadership in safety, sustainability and innovation.

Organisations operating across light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, as well as passenger transport services, are eligible to enter.

Organisations can submit their applications via the official awards platform.