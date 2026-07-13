Etihad expands southern Africa reach with Fastjet Zimbabwe deal

Etihad Airways has signed a partnership with Fastjet Zimbabwe to expand connectivity across southern Africa through a new interline agreement, codeshare partnership and future frequent flyer collaboration.

Source: Etihad

The agreement, signed in Harare, will allow passengers travelling with Etihad to connect to Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Johannesburg on Fastjet Zimbabwe services using a single ticket from 24 August 2026.

Expanding regional connectivity

The partnership supports Etihad's expansion in Africa ahead of the launch of its direct Abu Dhabi-Harare service on 24 March 2027.

The new route will give travellers across Etihad's global network easier access to destinations beyond Harare, including Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

For Fastjet Zimbabwe customers, the agreement provides access to Abu Dhabi and Etihad's wider international network across the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

Fastjet Zimbabwe will also become Etihad Guest's 32nd airline partner, with plans to introduce reciprocal frequent flyer benefits.

"Africa is an important part of Etihad's growth, and partnerships like this one with Fastjet Zimbabwe are how we extend our reach and open up more of the continent for our guests.

"From Harare to Victoria Falls, travellers can now plan their journey across Zimbabwe on a single ticket, and we look forward to building on this cooperation," said Arik De, Etihad Airways chief revenue and commercial officer.

Strengthening Zimbabwe's global links

Donahue Cortes, Fastjet Zimbabwe business CEO and country head, said: "This marks the beginning of what we believe will be a significant partnership.

"We are delighted to be working alongside Etihad Airways, one of the world's leading airlines, exploring opportunities to improve connectivity, broaden travel options for our customers and further strengthen Zimbabwe's links with key international markets."

Vivian Ruwuya, Fastjet chief commercial officer, said: "This partnership opens up the world for our customers in Zimbabwe.

"From Harare, travellers can now connect onto Etihad's global network and reach Abu Dhabi and destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and beyond, all on a single ticket. We are proud to give the people of Zimbabwe easier access to so many more places."