Entrepreneurial dreamers battle in #YouthStartCT competition's final rounds

Last month, the City’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department cut the #YouthStart Entrepreneurial Challenge participants from 162 to the top 100.

Participants are currently busy with training sessions in preparation for the final round during the challenge.

This year, the #YouthStartCT Entrepreneurial Challenge is split into two categories – existing business and business ideas, as these would require different skills development.

The top three in the existing business category and the top five business ideas will compete for the ultimate prizes.

The business categories include agriculture/farming, business services, tourism, finance, manufacturing and Information Technology (IT).

Participants are getting down to business in a series of training sessions which started on Saturday, 3 June and will run up to 17 June 2023.

These practical sessions will assist with pitch preparation to an adjudication panel. The final pitch for the category - existing businesses - will be on 17 June 2023 followed by site visits as part of a verification process.

The winners of the various categories will be announced at an award ceremony on Wednesday, 21 June 2023.

"We are excited to see so many participants competing in the #YouthStartCT Challenge as everyone is hoping for a place on the podium. Apart from announcing the category winners, the training sessions are of great value to honing existing business skills, sharing knowledge and creating networking opportunities.

"Good luck to all those participants as we head into the home straight. Thank you to all of those who entered and to the final group competing for top honours. This is a great learning experience for us all," said mayoral committee member for community services and health, councillor Patricia van der Ross.