Fuel your startup: Cape Town’s Orange Corners programme seeks innovative entrepreneurs

The Orange Corners Designs programme is open for Cape Town applications.

This 12-month intensive programme is aimed at supporting 20 innovative, Cape Town-based businesses that contribute to the SDGs (in sectors such as but not limited to circular/green economy, digital, agriculture and creative sectors).

As part of the Orange Corners Designs programme, participants will gain access to a range of resources and support, including workshops, mentorship, and business development tools.

In addition, those who are selected may also become eligible for financial support opportunities such as prototyping grants and business loans.

Eligibility criteria:

The entrepreneur must be a South African between the ages 18-35 years Business must be managed and/or run by the owner (entrepreneur) Business must be an existing business with demonstrable history and traction and/or provide credible market research that shows viability if proposing a new product or innovation Businesses must demonstrate innovation and/or unique propositions that contribute to the SDGs and address pressing needs or opportunities (in sectors such as but not limited to circular/green economy, digital sector, agriculture and creative sectors) Demonstrate the ability to scale in terms of impact and/or job creation Participants must be willing/able to take time off from business and commit for a period of 12 months Must be registered, or confirm a commitment to register, with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) Applicants need to complete the application form in full providing the basic business information required

Preference will be given to women entrepreneurs but all young people between 18-35 years are encouraged to apply.

Entrepreneurs and innovators are encouraged to register as a member of the CDI prior to applying to benefit from CDI programmes, including business webinars and resources related to entrepreneurship available throughout the year.

Click here to apply here.