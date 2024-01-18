Energy resilience workshops for agricultural producers in the Western Cape

In light of consistent load shedding and rising electricity costs, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture seeks to create awareness for agricultural producers in the Western Cape to understand the options available to them to become more energy resilient. These in-person workshops seek to drive greater awareness with respect to energy efficiency and will provide an overview of the basics of renewable energy in the agriculture sector.
The workshops are aimed at all producers, including processors and packers in the respective districts of the Western Cape Province. The workshops will provide an overview of:
Stakeholders across the agricultural and farming value chain are invited to attend these workshops at the preferred location by clicking on the links provided below. Alternatively, please feel free to RSVP to Buhle Mrwebi at: az.oc.epac-neerg@elhub.
|District
|Date
|Venue
|Link to RSVP
|Central Karoo
|30-Jan-24
|EE Centre, Meiring Street, Laingsburg
|Click here
|Garden Route
|31-Jan-24
|Jumat, Outeniqua Research Farm, Old Airport Road, George
|Click here
|Klein Karoo
|01-Feb-24
|Oudtshoorn Research Farm, Old Kamanassie Road, Oudtshoorn
|Click here
|West Coast (South)
|28-Feb-24
|TBA
|Click here
|West Coast (North)
|29-Feb-24
|The Hall, Augsburg Landbougimnasium, President Brand Street, Clanwilliam
|Click here
|Cape Winelands
|01-Mar-24
|Auditorium at Elsenburg, Stellenbosch
|Click here
These workshops are delivered by GreenCape in partnership with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture.