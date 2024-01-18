Industries

    Energy resilience workshops for agricultural producers in the Western Cape

    Issued by GreenCape
    18 Jan 2024
    A call for interest to agricultural producers in the Western Cape to attend energy resilience workshops.
    In light of consistent load shedding and rising electricity costs, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture seeks to create awareness for agricultural producers in the Western Cape to understand the options available to them to become more energy resilient. These in-person workshops seek to drive greater awareness with respect to energy efficiency and will provide an overview of the basics of renewable energy in the agriculture sector.

    The workshops are aimed at all producers, including processors and packers in the respective districts of the Western Cape Province. The workshops will provide an overview of:

    • The impact of load shedding on the Western Cape agricultural sector
    • Energy use on farm
    • First steps: where to start when considering alternative energy supply
    • Applicable municipal by-laws
    • Solar PV
    • Backup storage
    • Energy finance options
    • Case studies

    Stakeholders across the agricultural and farming value chain are invited to attend these workshops at the preferred location by clicking on the links provided below. Alternatively, please feel free to RSVP to Buhle Mrwebi at: az.oc.epac-neerg@elhub.

    DistrictDateVenueLink to RSVP
    Central Karoo30-Jan-24EE Centre, Meiring Street, LaingsburgClick here
    Garden Route31-Jan-24Jumat, Outeniqua Research Farm, Old Airport Road, GeorgeClick here
    Klein Karoo01-Feb-24Oudtshoorn Research Farm, Old Kamanassie Road, OudtshoornClick here
    West Coast (South)28-Feb-24TBAClick here
    West Coast (North)29-Feb-24The Hall, Augsburg Landbougimnasium, President Brand Street, ClanwilliamClick here
    Cape Winelands01-Mar-24Auditorium at Elsenburg, StellenboschClick here

    These workshops are delivered by GreenCape in partnership with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture.

    Read more: Western Cape Department of Agriculture, GreenCape
    GreenCape
    GreenCape is a non-profit organisation that drives the widespread adoption of economically viable green economy solutions from South Africa.

    Let's do Biz