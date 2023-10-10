Top 10 finalists announced for first 2023 Mpumalanga green solutions pitch challenge

“The projects encompass renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, water and sanitation green solutions. 90% of the entries are from black-owned businesses, and 46% are female-owned,” said Nathi Nkonyane, Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency CEO. “We are excited to celebrate and showcase early-stage green economy solutions in Mpumalanga, and want to ensure that investment and job creation in the green economy is catalyzed through initiatives such as these.”
These pre-venture and early stage start-up green businesses will now be preparing to pitch to a panel of judges at a shark tank-style networking event, hosted in Emalahleni on 1 November 2023. The finalist will have the opportunity to network with potential investors, business incubators, local government decision-makers and green economy experts.
The judging panel will include representatives of the Presidential Climate Commission, the Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency, Grindstone, Untapped Global and Seriti Green.
The winners of the 2023 Mpumalanga green solutions pitch challenge stand to win cash and in-kind business support prizes from Seriti Green, Anglo American Foundation (for the best youth-focused project), Sarebi, The Ethical Agency and a marketing video worth approximately R40,000. Thinkroom Consulting will be sponsoring Thinkubate licenses for all the pitches. The workshop and pitch challenge is supported by GreenCape in partnership with the UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions).
“Mpumalanga is the energy heartland of South Africa and the just transition towards a sustainable future without leaving anyone behind is key. This initiative provides opportunities to future proof Mpumalanga,” said Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green.
“The Anglo American Foundation is delighted to support the Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency and their Green Solutions Pitch Challenge. We are inspired by the creativity and trailblazing innovation of the finalists to tackle their community's toughest challenges with green solutions. They are the architects of tomorrow's greener, more equitable world, and we are proud to shine a spotlight on the youth-driven project that epitomises this vision that this is well aligned with the foundations’ focus on youth empowerment.” said Maike Von Heymann, head of Anglo American Foundation.
The top 10 will also be attending an investment readiness workshop, sponsored and hosted by Grindstone in the build-up to the pitch event.
This initiative forms part of a multi-year project delivered in collaboration with the Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency by GreenCape in partnership with the UK PACT.
“We are delighted to support the Green Solutions Pitch Challenge in Mpumalanga. Identifying and supporting entrepreneurs with new and exciting green business ventures can help create new jobs and economic opportunities and contribute to a genuinely just transition. It is part of a range of wider efforts being developed by the UK with the Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency to drive economic growth opportunities in Mpumalanga. Having supported the establishment of the Agency we are also please to commit funding towards its activities for a further two years,” said British High Commissioner to South Africa, Antony Phillipson.
The winner will be selected by a judging panel on the day of the event. Their decision is final.
Terms and conditions apply.