Top 10 green economy innovations announced for 2024 FNF GreenPitch Challenge

The Top 10 innovations for the 2024 FNF GreenPitch Challenge have been selected, from more than 150 entries.

“These finalists represent some of the most brilliant minds in green innovation. We are excited to continue supporting this initiative, which provides a crucial platform for our green entrepreneurs. We are truly impressed by the diverse and inventive solutions presented, each addressing critical environmental challenges through creative approaches,” said Kwezi Sogoni from FNF.

These early-stage start-up and pre-growth phase green businesses will now be preparing to pitch to a panel of judges at a “shark tank-style” hybrid networking event, hosted on 5 September 2024. They will also be attending an investment readiness workshop, hosted by RMB Ventures in the build-up to the pitch event.

“As RMB Ventures we are excited to have seen this green economy competition grow from being a Cape Town-based competition to a national one. We look forward to guiding the finalists from across the country through a number of topics at the workshop to maximise their chance of success in raising finance for their green economy startups,” said Ewan Gray from RMB Ventures.

The 2024 Top 10 are, in alphabetical order:

Aero Greens: Sustainable, soilless vertical farming systems housed in shipping containers. Their innovative approach utilizes aeroponics to reduce water usage by 98% compared to traditional farming. By integrating renewable energy and advanced biomimicry-inspired cooling systems, they ensure year-round, high-quality crop production with minimal environmental impact.

AGR-smart tech: Specialises in producing innovative sensors for the agriculture industry. With a focus on leveraging technology and automation to improve efficiency and sustainability, they design and manufacture cutting-edge equipment for farmers, agricultural businesses, and food producers in South Africa.

AMD Treatment Jet Loop Reactor: A batch system for treatment of Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) using South African Coal Fly Ash (FA) in a Jet Loop Reactor.

Biorem Bricks: Crislor Environmental is in the process of finalising the specifications, design and components of an innovative, cost effective, labour-intensive, easy to apply and versatile "brick" system for the release of beneficial microbes into polluted water bodies, streams, canals, and rivers as part of a bioremediation and bio-augmentation process.

DragonFly (Anisoptera): Develops cutting-edge AI and IoT solutions for waste management companies to measure and manage their operations. By leveraging this technology, they are able to drive efficiencies within the sector, improving the quality of recycled materials going back into the circular economy, and significantly reducing the amount of waste ending up in landfill.

EsusFarm: An innovative agribusiness platform that leverages advanced technology to empower smallholder farmers in Africa by integrating blockchain-based weather index insurance, thereby mitigate climate risks and improving crop yields.

Khepri Onsite Bioconversion Modules: Khepri Innovations Pty Ltd, trading as Khepri Waste to Feed, produces insect-based meal and chitin, and are launching various fertiliser products. Their focus includes developing onsite waste bioconversion units and paper-based bovine feed in collaboration with top institutions.

Nova Machina: Focusing on commercial fleets, Nova Machina provide bespoke internal combustion to full electric conversions, without losing any real world performance.

Silence SA is an exclusive distributor for Silence™, Europe's leading manufacturer of electric motorcycles and electric vehicles. Silence Smart Rent is involved in the business of providing smart rental solutions.

Spectrogen & Robometre: Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Spectrogen provides comprehensive energy management systems designed to optimise power distribution, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce environmental impact.

Sponsors

Prizes for the winners (including a cash prize and in-kind business support), are sponsored by RMB Ventures, Pulse Digital, Green Connexion, Thinkroom, AltGen and The Ethical Agency.

The winner will be selected by a judging panel on the day of the event. Their decision is final.

Terms and conditions apply.



