    Call for entries: 2024 FNF GreenPitch Challenge

    Issued by GreenCape
    11 Jun 2024
    11 Jun 2024
    GreenCape, in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, invite innovators and entrepreneurs with economically viable green economy innovation business ideas to enter the 2024 GreenPitch Challenge. Entries are open from 10 June 2024, and close at noon on 5 July 2024. The digital entry form is online on the 2024 GreenPitch Challenge website. Click here.
    Call for entries: 2024 FNF GreenPitch Challenge

    Enter your green economy innovation business idea to stand a chance of pitching to a panel of esteemed judges at a “shark tank-style” hybrid networking event, hosted in Cape Town in September 2024. Network with potential investors, business incubators, local government decision-makers and green economy experts. Prizes, including a cash prize and in-kind business support, are sponsored by RMB Ventures, LaunchLab, and The Ethical Agency, with more to be confirmed.

    “As South Africa matures and develops a greener, more sustainable economy, the Green Pitch Challenge presents exciting opportunities for the next generation of innovators who are eager to shape a brighter future. This platform celebrates the trailblazers whose ideas will pave the way for a sustainable tomorrow,’ said Kwezi Sogoni of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

    Call for entries: 2024 FNF GreenPitch Challenge

    RMB Ventures’ Ewan Gray said: “We very proud to be supporting this Greenpitch Challenge again, as we are invested in growing the green economy in South Africa. This event has grown from being Cape-based to national, showing the growth in the number of green business start-ups making an impact in South Africa.”

    Entry requirement

    Your green economy innovation business idea has to be positioned within at least one of the Green Economy sectors – refer to the investment opportunities highlighted in GreenCape’s Market Intelligence Reports. Your business can be based anywhere in South Africa.

    Who should enter?

    Early stage startup (proof of concept e.g. pilot project running, looking for first round of seed funding) and pre-growth (registered and trading, with sales - looking for series A funding) phase businesses.

    Call for entries: 2024 FNF GreenPitch Challenge

    Why enter?

    Access to the eco-system of green economy support. Prizes, including a cash prize and in-kind business support, are sponsored by RMB Ventures, LaunchLab, and The Ethical Agency, with more to be confirmed. More details to follow. Network with potential investors, business incubators, local government decision-makers and green economy experts.

    How to enter

    Fill out the digital entry form available online here. The digital form allows you to submit a 500-word written motivation.

    Key dates

    Entries open: 10 June 2024
    Entries close: 5 July 2024
    Finalists announced: 12 July 2024 (internal) / 22 July 2024 (media)
    Pitch prep workshop with RMB: 1 August 2024 (RMB offices, Johannesburg)
    Pitching event:5 September 2024 (FNF offices, Johannesburg)

    Call for entries: 2024 FNF GreenPitch Challenge

    The winners will be selected by a judging panel on the day of the event. Their decision is final.

    Terms and conditions apply.

    Recommended X post: GreenCape, in partnership with FNF Africa, invite innovators and entrepreneurs with economically viable green economy innovation business ideas to enter the 2024 FNF GreenPitch Challenge: Link to enter - cape.co.za/greenpitchchallenge2024/home

    GreenCape
    GreenCape is a non-profit organisation that drives the widespread adoption of economically viable green economy solutions from South Africa.

