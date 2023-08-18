Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Solar MD builds bigger facilities in Cape Town

18 Aug 2023
Increasing customer demand has forced Solar MD - lithium-ion battery storage manufacturer - to expand its operations, with the company breaking ground for a new gigawatt battery storage plant.
An artist's impression of Solar MD's new Richmond Park property. Source: Supplied
An artist's impression of Solar MD's new Richmond Park property. Source: Supplied

The new 12,500m light industrial site will include offices, manufacturing and storage facilities and will be four times the size of the current Montague Gardens facility.

This new site will allow for a production increase from the current 120 batteries each year to up to 300 batteries per year. Its staff component will also increase to 240 from its existing 120 employees. The project, scheduled for completion in May 2024, is being managed by Atterbury Property.

African Bank launches women-focused entrepreneurial development programme
African Bank launches women-focused entrepreneurial development programme

1 day ago

"This development marks an exciting moment for Cape Town. Not only does this investment fuel the City of Cape Town’s drive towards a smarter, cleaner and more secure energy future, but it also makes this metro the base for the production of these batteries that are exported into Africa and Europe," said Alderman Vos.

Solar MD has invested over R150m into its developments since opening in 2015 and plans to invest close to R1bn over the next five years as they expand. The company’s growth has been supported by GreenCape, the CoCT special purpose investment vehicle (SPV) in the green economy, as well as city and provincial government’s investment promotion partner, Wesgro.

derman James Vos, the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, with City officials and staff from Solar MD and Atterbury Property.
derman James Vos, the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, with City officials and staff from Solar MD and Atterbury Property.

“This shows the tangible value of partnering with SPVs. In fact, by supporting companies such as Solar MD, GreenCape helped to facilitate R1.733bn in investments in the last financial year for Cape Town which led to hundreds of jobs. In the next year, we are going to expand our investment campaigns of Cape Town as a green energy hub while extending skills development opportunities to more communities and small businesses,” concluded Alderman Vos.

NextOptions
Read more: Atterbury Property, Wesgro, James Vos, new development, production plant, GreenCape, battery storage

Related

AWS launched its first international Skills Centre in the birth city of elastic cloud, Cape Town. Source: Brendon Petersen/Reframed
AWS launches first Skills Centre outside of the USA in Cape Town2 days ago
Heritage approval granted for social housing development at old Woodstock hospital
Heritage approval granted for social housing development at old Woodstock hospital1 Aug 2023
BAOM Eco Solutions and BioAge win the 2023 FNF GreenPitch Challenge
GreenCapeBAOM Eco Solutions and BioAge win the 2023 FNF GreenPitch Challenge31 Jul 2023
Actom battery energy storage. Source: Supplied
Local suppliers play crucial role in electricity grid transition17 Jul 2023
Top 10 green economy innovations announced for 2023 FNF GreenPitch Challenge
GreenCapeTop 10 green economy innovations announced for 2023 FNF GreenPitch Challenge12 Jul 2023
Wesgro launches new Roblox game to inspire young travellers and families
Wesgro launches new Roblox game to inspire young travellers and families29 Jun 2023
Source:
Best Of Wine Tourism Awards 2024 now accepting submissions21 Jun 2023
Source:
Africa braces for expanded aviation networks12 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz