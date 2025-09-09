Dodo Dubai Chocolates now available in SA through The Clout Group

The Clout Group has announced the exclusive online launch of the Dodo Dubai Chocolates, the luxury chocolate brand that has taken the world, and TikTok, by storm.

Image supplied

Emerging from TikTok virality, and handcrafted in the Middle East with premium Belgian Callebaut chocolate, Dodo Chocolates has quickly grown from a trendy treat into a global luxury phenomenon.

Since launching in the US in October 2024, the brand has generated nearly $8m in revenue, sold over 140,000 units, and inspired more than 80 ,000 TikTok videos with a combined 500 million shoppable views - making it the #1 viral chocolate sensation in the US.

Now, through The Clout Group, South Africans can experience this indulgence firsthand.

“At the heart of the collection is the Dark Chocolate Pistachio Kunafa Bar - the most exclusive creation of the Dodo Chocolates team. Handcrafted in the Middle East, this decadent 190g bar layers rich dark Belgian chocolate, roasted pistachios, and the delicate crunch of Kunafa pastry The result is a flavour journey that transports your senses to the vibrant streets of Dubai” shares Cameron Herman, co-founder of The Clout Group.

She adds that South Africans should not be forced to watch global trends from afar, and that the Pistachio Kunafa Bar is only one of the many flavours The Clout Group are bringing to SA: “We’re thrilled to make this global sensation available locally, at accessible prices. And we haven’t stopped at the Pistachio bar - we’ve flown in the Golden Caramel Salted Pretzel Melt, Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk Chocolate Cookie Butter Bliss and White Chocolate Cookie Butter Bliss as well. South Africans now have instant access to all the flavours.”

With no ingredient shortcuts or GMOs, every bite promises to deliver unparalleled indulgence.

“Our mission is simple: to bring South Africans the very best of the world, as it happens,” adds Gareth Brough, also Co-Founder at The Clout Group. “Dodo Dubai Chocolates are more than just a sweet confectionary - they symbolise a cultural moment, one that South African consumers can now actively participate in, and enjoy.”

The full range of the Dodo Chocolates are now available online.