Disney On Ice returns to Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban for the winter school holidays, with Mickey’s Search Party, an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts.

Look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colourful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Also, Stitch makes his Disney On Ice debut in South Africa, as he crashes the action with mischievous surprises! Make memories during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration, with spectacular special effects, cutting-edge technology, breathtaking performances, dazzling costumes, and all your beloved Disney characters and stories.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party is brought to South Africa by leading local promoter, Showtime Management and proudly presented in association with FNB.

The show opens in Pretoria on Saturday, 27 June 2026 at SunBet Arena, Time Square and continues for a limited season ending on Sunday, 05 July 2026. Thereafter Disney On Ice skates into GrandWest, Cape Town on Friday, 10 July through Sunday, 19 July 2026, before moving to Durban’s International Convention Centre Arena from Friday, 24 July to Sunday, 26 July 2026.

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party are now on sale at Ticketmaster.co.za or Showtime.co.za.