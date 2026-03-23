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    Dipula Properties joins key FTSE/JSE property indices from next week

    Issued by Catchwords
    23 Mar 2026
    23 Mar 2026
    Dipula Properties (JSE: DIB) will be included in the FTSE/JSE All Property Index (ALPI) and the SA REIT Index, effective from Monday, 23 March 2026, following the latest index review by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
    Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula Properties
    Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula Properties

    This inclusion marks a significant milestone for Dipula. It positions the company more prominently within listed property markets, strengthening its role in a sector that continues to deepen and diversify in terms of counters and management teams.

    Index inclusion for Dipula opens the door to a broader and more diversified pool of capital while increasing the potential for expanded sell-side analyst coverage. It also enhances visibility among investors and enables Dipula to fall within index linked asset manager benchmarks for listed property, general equities and balanced funds. The inclusion may also enhance the overall liquidity and tradability of Dipula shares.

    Commenting on the inclusion, Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula Properties, says: "Inclusion in these indices places Dipula firmly within the institutional investment landscape. We see this as an opportunity to deepen engagement with a broader investor base while continuing to execute on our strategy.”

    Dipula is a South Africa-focused REIT that has been delivering long-term value to stakeholders for more than 20-years, with nearly 15 of those as a listed entity. The company generates about 70% of its income from retail properties defensively positioned with retail centres in townships, rural, and urban convenience locations. Dipula is invested across South Africa, and its portfolio is predominantly in South Africa’s economic hub of Gauteng.

    Read more: Izak Petersen, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Catchwords, Dipula Properties
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    Catchwords
    Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.
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