Dance Intersect 2025 set for October

Dance is a universal language, and in October it will once again speak powerfully from the stage of Cape Town’s Artscape Theatre as Dance Intersect 2025 brings together artists from across the globe for three nights of unforgettable performance (2 – 4 October).

What began as an ambitious experiment is fast becoming one of the world’s most exciting cultural meeting points. Dance Intersect invites international and South African companies to share the same stage, the same rehearsal studios, and even the same community spaces, blurring the lines between continents and traditions.

This year’s programme includes the South African premiere of Fragmented Landscape by the Netherlands’ Anderson Carvalho Dance & Choreography (ACDC) and Dutch company DOX, the first-ever South African performance by the Greek National Opera Ballet, and new works from Cape Town’s New World Dance Theatre alongside choreographers Chesney Stanfield and Emile Petersen.

For choreographer Anderson Carvalho, the founder of ACDC, the vision goes far beyond performance: “Dance Intersect is about dissolving borders - between countries, between communities, between people. On stage and in our workshops, we create spaces where cultural exchange becomes tangible and where every dancer, no matter where they are from, can see themselves as part of something bigger. This is the true power of dance.”

Beyond the stage, outreach workshops in communities such as Phillippi and Langa open the circle even wider.

“These workshops go beyond exchanging dance movements - they create a safe space where stories are shared, voices are heard, and inspiration flows both ways,” says producer Elvis Sibeko.

“The children see themselves reflected in ACDC, while ACDC sees the passion, ambition, and resilience of these young dancers. It’s a powerful cycle of healing and connection.”

With its mix of global artistry and grassroots engagement, Dance Intersect is proving that dance has no borders. It is building bridges where they are most needed: between cultures, between communities, and between people.

Tickets for Dance Intersect 2025 are available via Webtickets and Artscape’s Dial-A-Seat.