    Cargo movement resumes at Lebombo Border

    11 Nov 2024
    11 Nov 2024
    The Border Management Authority (BMA) has confirmed the resumption of cargo operations at the Lebombo Border Post, which had been closed last week due to protests sparked by political tensions in Mozambique. Reports of vehicles being burnt on the Mozambican side led to the closure. BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, stated that this move paves the way for the full reopening of the border post.
    “We are pleased to announce that the Mozambican systems have been restored, with processing activities resuming at the KM 4 checkpoint on the Mozambican side.

    “This development paves the way for the full reopening of the port and enables the BMA and SARS teams to work diligently in clearing the current cargo backlog,” he said.

    The BMA said in a statement that it is working in partnership with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to clear the cargo backlog.

    “The port is now open for cargo movement after the Mozambican authorities managed to address challenges with their systems to facilitate processing through the Ressano Garcia port of entry into Mozambique.

    Reopening expanded to cargo movement

    "The initial reopening of the port was to manage the movement of persons but this morning, the Mozambican authorities worked tirelessly to address cargo systems for smooth border processing," the BMA said.

    Travellers have been warned to "remain cautious and stay informed of travel updates when planning trips to Mozambique".

    “The BMA and Sars will continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring smooth and secure port of entry operations for the benefit of all South African citizens and the broader trade community,” the BMA said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Let's do Biz