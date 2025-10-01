Capitec Bank reports 26% rise in half-year profit

Capitec Bank reported on Wednesday, 1 October 2025 a 26% rise in half-year profit.

Source: Reuters.

It said its headline earnings per share, a key profit measure in South Africa, rose to R8bn ($463.94m) for the six months ended on 31 August 2025, from R6.4bn in the same period last year.

Capitec declared an interim dividend of R26.20 per share, up 26% from R20.85 per share in the previous year.