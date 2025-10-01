South Africa
    Capitec Bank reports 26% rise in half-year profit

    Capitec Bank reported on Wednesday, 1 October 2025 a 26% rise in half-year profit.
    By Siyanda Mthethwa
    1 Oct 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    It said its headline earnings per share, a key profit measure in South Africa, rose to R8bn ($463.94m) for the six months ended on 31 August 2025, from R6.4bn in the same period last year.

    Capitec declared an interim dividend of R26.20 per share, up 26% from R20.85 per share in the previous year.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
