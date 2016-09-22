British brand McLaren sold… again

Earlier this year we reported that McLaren had been bought in totality by the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Well, that relationship didn’t last long as it is being reported that McLaren has been sold again, which makes it twice this year.

Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company is selling the British sportscar maker to CYVN Holdings. The Government of Abu Dhabi owns CYVN.

The latter is a growth equity investor in the future of mobility. In its own words: We invest and partner with leaders globally to support innovators and expanding businesses in the mobility sector.

