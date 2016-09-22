Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Service Advisor George
- Motor Vehicle Technician George
- Automotive Admin Clerk Pretoria North
- Aftersales Consultant Mbombela
- Aftersales Consultant Witbank
- Pre-owned Vehicle Sales Executive Witbank
- Pre-owned Vehicle Manager Polokwane
- Costing / Warranty Clerk Johannesburg Central
- Workshop Manager Polokwane
- New Vehicle Sales Manager Pretoria North
British brand McLaren sold… again
Well, that relationship didn’t last long as it is being reported that McLaren has been sold again, which makes it twice this year.
Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company is selling the British sportscar maker to CYVN Holdings. The Government of Abu Dhabi owns CYVN.
The latter is a growth equity investor in the future of mobility. In its own words: We invest and partner with leaders globally to support innovators and expanding businesses in the mobility sector.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Source: Double Apex
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/