    British brand McLaren sold… again

    1 Nov 2024
    1 Nov 2024
    Earlier this year we reported that McLaren had been bought in totality by the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
    British brand McLaren sold&#x2026; again

    Well, that relationship didn’t last long as it is being reported that McLaren has been sold again, which makes it twice this year.

    Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company is selling the British sportscar maker to CYVN Holdings. The Government of Abu Dhabi owns CYVN.

    The latter is a growth equity investor in the future of mobility. In its own words: We invest and partner with leaders globally to support innovators and expanding businesses in the mobility sector.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
