    Appointment of Lesaka company secretary

    Issued by The Nielsen Network
    1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    Lesaka is pleased to announce that Gaelebale 'Gaele' Manaka has joined the team as company secretary.
    Gaelebale 'Gaele' Manaka, newly appointed company secretary at Lesaka.
    Gaelebale 'Gaele' Manaka, newly appointed company secretary at Lesaka.

    Manaka brings with her a wealth of experience in the listed company secretarial environment from her previous positions at Growthpoint, Altron and Tsogo Sun over the past decade. Her proven track record of excellence in corporate governance reflects a steadfast commitment to fostering good governance practices and ensuring regulatory compliance. Her deep knowledge of King IV and The Companies Act, combined with her leadership skills, will ensure Lesaka develops and maintains best practice in corporate governance.

    Originally from Johannesburg, Manaka completed her studies at the University of South Africa, where she earned a Bachelor of Accounting Science degree. She also completed the CIS programme at The Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa and has recently completed her MBA.

    Commenting on the appointment, Naeem Kola, Group CFO, said: “We are thrilled to have someone of Gaele’s calibre of join the Lesaka team. We look forward to her contribution in developing our corporate governance function and supporting the success of Lesaka’s mission of delivering financial inclusion across previously underserved communities.”

