Afrirent appoints a new group chief financial officer

Afrirent Holdings, one of South Africa’s leading and go-to fleet management, logistics and hospitality group, is excited to announce the appointment of Shadi Makhuvele as the company’s group chief financial officer, with effect from 1 February 2026.

Shadi Makhuvele, newly appointed group chief financial officer at Afrirent Holdings

Makhuvele brings to her new role close to 25 years of operational and financial experience from South Africa’s leading companies. She also boasts extensive experience in cost transformation, financial planning and analysis, digital and data strategy, and corporate governance. Her strong finance business partnering background has seen her leading the optimisation of projects worth billions of rands. Before Afrirent, Makhuvele was the chief of staff to GCEO at Zeda (AVIS) Limited.

Afrirent Holdings chaiman, Senzo Tsabendze said: “Shadi’s appointment is timely at the time when our business has established a strong footing in the fleet management and logistics sector while at the same time diversifying and growing into other sectors such as hospitality, mining and others. Her diverse experience and strong corporate background in finance and operations will add impetus and invaluable contribution to our executive team.



