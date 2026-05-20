Accountability in the workplace

As the size of your team grows so does the importance of Accountability. I often hear business owners say “my team members are not accountable” and my standard response is that your team members are mostly only as accountable as you hold them to be! As the business owner or leader, it is your job to set the tone, create and enforce the culture and hold your team accountable to that.

There is a direct correlation between accountability and high performance, the higher the accountability, the higher the performance.

Let’s explore exactly what accountability is: Accountability is about employees taking ownership of their job, their tasks and their deliverables.

To hold somebody accountable means to ask them why they did or didn’t do something, this implies asking questions. Asking questions is much more effective that “telling” somebody something for a variety of reasons.

So, what should you hold your people accountable to?

Their KPI’s (Key Performance Indicators)



Their targets



Their behaviour



Their conformance to the company’s policies and procedures



Their commitment to the company’s vision and values



The above implies that the company needs to have clear KPI’s, targets, values, procedures and a compelling Vision in place.

From experience, the business owners that don’t hold their people accountable don’t do it for some of the following reasons: