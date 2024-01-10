Absa enables automotive industry engagement at Cars Consumer Awards

Absa and Cars.co.za joined forces for the 7th annual #CarsAwardsAbsa, a renowned event celebrating excellence in the new-vehicle market. This collaboration marks Absa's strategic commitment to the automotive industry, aiming to enhance the car-buying experience by fostering inclusive engagement among buyers, dealers, and manufacturers.

The #CarsAwards celebrate excellence across the boardwith 13 distinct vehicle categories spanning various budgets and lifestyles, ensuring that every South African finds their perfect match on the road. An esteemed panel of 20 judges meticulously evaluates each finalist through real-world reviews, extensive test drives, and expert knowledge to crown the best in each category.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Charl Potgieter, managing executive of Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance, expressed, “Our collaboration with Cars.co.za amplifies accessibility and engagement within the automotive landscape, fostering connections between manufacturers, dealers, and consumers. This synergy marks a pivotal contribution towards enriching the industry's dynamic environment.”

The awards culminated in a grand gala in Sandton City on Thursday, 29 February, where the winners across the categories were revealed.

In a gesture of goodwill, Absa contributed R50,000 to the following charitable organisations selected by audience members who discovered hidden keys under their seats:

Trees for Africa: Focuses on environmental preservation and sustainable livelihoods.



Door of Hope: Dedicated to saving abandoned babies and building better futures.



Cancervive: A survivor-driven cancer awareness project that utilises performing arts for education.



Woodrock Animal Rescue: Action not Words.



Stepping Stone Hospice: Provides high-quality, specialist palliative care to people whose life-limiting conditions no longer respond to curative treatment - from diagnosis to death.

Following the event, Absa and Cars.co.za extend the celebration to South African consumers at the Sandton City Mall Consumer Awards Roadshowfrom 1 March to 3 March 2024.

In an innovative approach, visitors at the activation will experience a unique immersion into the world of automotive excellence, with all 39 finalists on display under one roof. From inspecting the top picks to test driving their dream vehicles, consumers will get to engage with Cars.co.za advisers and Absa dealership partners for a first-hand encounter with automotive brilliance.

The partnership goes beyond recognition — it embodies Absa's newly announced tagline, "Your Story Matters". Empowering individuals to share their car journeys and aspirations, Absa has introduced the “Your Ride, Your Story” podcast, inviting consumers to narrate their car stories on-site in Sandton City Mall during the activation on Sunday, 3 March 2024, between 12h00 and 15h00. This inclusive environment resonates with Absa's dedication to bridging gaps and celebrating each unique story, epitomising that every journey, from first cars to dream cars, carries significance because #YourStoryMatters.

Charl Potgieter reiterated, “Our collaboration with Cars.co.za goes beyond accolades; it symbolises a stride towards inclusive growth and innovation within the automotive sector. Together, we aim to elevate consumer experiences, empower informed decisions, and cultivate a vibrant automotive community.”

As the automotive landscape evolves, Absa and Cars.co.za venture to elevate the motoring experience to new heights, transforming each car purchase into a story worth cherishing. Join us on this journey, because at Absa, #YourStoryMatters.

