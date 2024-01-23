Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IntercareCOHSASAMedihelpEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Malaria News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    A historic milestone: WHO-endorsed malaria vaccine now administered across Africa

    23 Jan 2024
    23 Jan 2024
    After a successful pilot initiative, the inaugural WHO-endorsed malaria vaccines are now being integrated into routine immunisation programmes throughout Africa, starting with Cameroon.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Vaccinations are taking place across 42 health districts, chosen in order to give the most vulnerable children with the highest transmission and mortality rates in the country an opportunity to be protected from the devastating disease.

    Aurélia Nguyen, chief programme officer at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance comments on this milestone: “Malaria claims too many lives each year, more than half a million children under five in Africa alone.

    “Today represents a historic milestone as we will finally be able to offer a new tool in the fight against a disease that has impacted the African continent most of all, accounting for 95% of all deaths globally.

    “Now, Cameroon will become the first country in the world to begin routine malaria vaccinations. It will introduce the RTS,S vaccine in 42 districts, those with populations at highest risk. The shots will be available to all eligible children who come into clinics.

    “In a country where malaria cases and deaths have been rising since 2017, and nearly 30% of all hospital consultations are malaria-related, this is significant: vaccination will save lives, and provide major relief to families and the country’s health system.”

    Across the continent, around 20 countries have plans to introduce malaria vaccines this year to reach a total of over 3 million children. Some have already received shipments of doses.

    “Introducing the vaccine in that many countries in 2024 will depend on when the second WHO-prequalified malaria vaccine is available and countries’ levels of preparedness,” says Nguyen.

    Widespread interest in malaria vaccination

    Overall, more than 30 African countries have expressed interest in a routine malaria vaccination programme.

    Adds Nguyen, “Malaria vaccination has been a long time coming. As an Alliance, we have invested in studies and pilots, and sent powerful market signals to manufacturers, all to expedite this moment: approved vaccines available, and getting to those who need them most.

    “Alongside supplying vaccines and supporting vaccination activities, we have also worked with partners including the Global Fund to make sure vaccination is delivered as part of a package of essential interventions such as bednets.

    “Finally, I will say: while Gavi is fully funded for its current strategic period, which ends in 2025, we must make sure financing is in place for our next five-year period, from 2026-2030 – so that this vital work can continue in the future.”

    Read more: vaccine, malaria, Cameroon, Gavi
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: © 123rf As Covax closes on 31 December 2023, reflects on its successes and challenges in the bid to overcome inequity have underscored the clear need for the world to be better prepared the next time a viral threat with pandemic potential emerges
    3 lessons from Covax as the organisation draws to a close
    20 Dec 2023
    Source:
    AUC, Africa CDC, and Gavi forge strategic vaccine partnership
    16 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    WHO recommends malaria vaccine that will be rolled out next year
    4 Oct 2023
    Source:
    From fatal allergies to heart attacks and cholera - the devastating health effects of global warming in Africa
     7 Sep 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    WHO says contaminated cough syrup sold in Cameroon
     20 Jul 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Covid-19 vaccine scheme for poorest has $2.6bn left to spend as pandemic recedes
     26 Jun 2023
    Source: Supplied. Mary Rodgers, a virus hunter and scientist at Abbott who works with the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition.
    #HIVToday: Abbott's top scientist speaks to staying one step ahead of a constantly mutating virus
     28 Apr 2023
    Source: World Economic Forum.
    The world's first malaria vaccine ready for distribution
    26 Apr 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz