Starbucks to offer reusable cup-share initiative to reduce single use waste

Starbucks has committed to reducing single-use cup waste by introducing its reusable cup-share programme in all of its 3,840 stores in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) by 2025.



An initial trial will begin over the coming months in the U.K., France and Germany expanding shortly thereafter based on local operations, regulations, and customer feedback. The cup-share initiative in EMEA is a key part of Starbucks's global commitment to reduce single-use cup waste and its goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030.