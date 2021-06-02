CSI In brief South Africa

Nando's Tin for Tjips campaign exceeds expectations

2 Jun 2021
Since the start of its Tin for Tjips campaign, Nando's has collected over 22,000 tins of food for the needy South African children, surpassing its expectations.

South Africans can exchange a tin of food for a portion of peri-peri or plain chips.
