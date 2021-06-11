E-commerce In brief South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Zara's latest store concept is coming to Cape Town
    Fashion retailer Zara is currently refurbishing and enlarging its flagship store at Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town in order to make it the brand's newest concept store in South Africa, offering a fully integrated experience with zara.com.
  • The Radio Awards 2021 finalists
    The Radio Awards honours outstanding achievements across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast, and Commercial radio, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. Finalists for the general categories have been announced.
  • Pick n Pay's exclusive lease agreements coming to an end
    Supermarkets that are privately-owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged persons (HDP) can immediately access letting space in all shopping centres where a Pick n Pay store has exclusivity provisions in its lease agreement.
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Business services
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Subscribe to industry newsletters


Consol launches e-commerce platform

11 Jun 2021
South African glassmakers, Consol, has announced its new online shopping site. The site has convenient delivery of a selection of Consol's favourite products to its customers across the country. Visit Consol's website to see products on offer.
Comment

Related

Alcohol industry sponsors R30m worth of medical supplies in Eastern Cape26 Nov 2020
Howard AudioHoward Audio blasts into 2020!24 Feb 2020
Howard AudioConsol Glass goes sonic with Howard Audio27 Jan 2020
LWBCHendrick's Gin creates SA's most peculiar gin cocktail experience, the 'Something Marvellously Unusual'23 Oct 2018
Wine gives Nampak a boost2 Mar 2016
Brait plans to offload Consol and Primedia11 Feb 2016
Lightweight glass bottles for Obikwa wines10 Aug 2010
Tasting, testing olive oil22 Sep 2009
Let's do Biz