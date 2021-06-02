Tower product range now available on Amazon UK's digital shelves

Last month, South African self-adhesive products brand, Tower, launched its product range on the digital shelves of online retailer, Amazon, with an objective of growing the reach of its brand.



Tower has listed its 30 best-selling range of school labels and stickers, which focus on encouragement and rewards, to sell on the e-commerce platform. With this move, Tower aims to get a boost and inspire fellow South African brands to brave the international online shopping space, especially within the United Kingdom.