  • Zara's latest store concept is coming to Cape Town
    Fashion retailer Zara is currently refurbishing and enlarging its flagship store at Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town in order to make it the brand's newest concept store in South Africa, offering a fully integrated experience with zara.com.
  • The Radio Awards 2021 finalists
    The Radio Awards honours outstanding achievements across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast, and Commercial radio, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. Finalists for the general categories have been announced.
  • Pick n Pay's exclusive lease agreements coming to an end
    Supermarkets that are privately-owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged persons (HDP) can immediately access letting space in all shopping centres where a Pick n Pay store has exclusivity provisions in its lease agreement.
Food and Drink Technology (fdt) Africa 2021 cancelled

8 Jun 2021
Messe Muenchen South Africa has announced the cancellation of Food and Drink Technology (fdt) Africa 2021, which was due to take place from 2 to 4 November at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The decision was made after consultations with industry stakeholders, and comes amid ongoing bans and restrictions on international travel to and from South Africa as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
