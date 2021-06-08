Food and Drink Technology (fdt) Africa 2021 cancelled

Messe Muenchen South Africa has announced the cancellation of Food and Drink Technology (fdt) Africa 2021, which was due to take place from 2 to 4 November at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The decision was made after consultations with industry stakeholders, and comes amid ongoing bans and restrictions on international travel to and from South Africa as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.