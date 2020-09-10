Heritable genome editing not yet ready to be tried safely and effectively in humans

Heritable genome edits can be passed down to future generations, raising not only scientific and medical considerations but also a host of ethical, moral, and societal issues. Extensive societal dialogue is needed before any country decides whether to permit clinical use of heritable human genome editing - making alterations to genetic material of human eggs, sperm, or any cells that lead to their development, including the cells of early embryos - with the intention of establishing a pregnancy.