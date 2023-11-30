Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAAICPA & CIMASimply Financial ServicesBroad MediaAfriGISBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Africa's economic growth to slow in 2023, AfDB says as it slashes forecasts

    By Rachel Savage
    30 Nov 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    Africa's economic growth to slow in 2023, AfDB says as it slashes forecasts.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Real GDP growth is set to fall to 3.4% this year from 4% in 2022, before rising to 3.8% in 2024, the AfDB said in a report. In May, it predicted the economy would expand 4% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024, after growing 3.8% in 2022.

    The "scarring long-term effects" of the Covid-19 pandemic combined with Russia's invasion of Ukraine sending food and energy prices shooting upwards in 2022 have held back Africa's initially strong economic recovery from the pandemic, the bank said.

    "These factors have been compounded by...pockets of political instability across the continent, weak export demand due to tepid global growth, monetary policy tightening and associated increased cost of borrowing," it added.

    Most African countries have been locked out of international debt markets by prohibitively high interest rates since early 2022, with Ghana defaulting and Ethiopia stating it intends to restructure its single overseas bond.

    The AfDB's biggest cut to a 2023 growth forecast was for central Africa, where there has been a coup in Gabon and ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, to 4.1% from 4.9% in May.

    East Africa's growth forecast was cut by 0.7% to 3.4%, amid civil war in Sudan and with Kenya under pressure to repay or refinance a $2bn bond maturing in June 2024. North Africa's growth forecast was also cut by 0.7%.

    Southern Africa is set to record the continent's lowest growth in 2023, at 1.6%, as rolling powercuts constrain output in the region's largest economy South Africa.

    Countries that don't export commodities are expected to experience a higher rate of economic growth, even as that for commodity exporters falls.

    Read more: African Development Bank, Afdb, COVID 19, Rachel Savage
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


    Related

    Source: Sam Forson/Pexels
    Treasury secures $1.6bn in loans to support Just Energy Transition
    23 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    African Development Bank approves $102.6m support programme for Ghana
     10 Nov 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    South Africa dominates co-working expansion even as WeWork faces bankruptcy
    6 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Health Department unveils plan to introduce new vaccines
    16 Oct 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    Asset forfeiture: NPA secures preservation order in R27m PPE case
    13 Oct 2023
    Source: Twitter/ @AfDB_Group President of the African Development Bank Group Akinwumi Adesina wraps up a week of learning and strengthening collaboration with the government and private sector of Korea with a visit to Busan’s port, the busiest in the world.
    African Development Bank and South Korea ink $28.6m deals
    18 Sep 2023
    File photo: A Somali herdsman walks with his donkey past a rotting carcass in Garbaharey, southern Somalia, 23 January 2006. Reuters/David Mwangi/File Photo
    Climate change may increase conflict deaths, says IMF
     30 Aug 2023
    Image: Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, 21 September 2022. Reuters/Brendan McDermid
    Gabon 'blue bond' swap raises hopes for wave of African debt-for-nature deals
     16 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz