Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BonitasBizcommunity.comLGEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Covid-19 News South Africa

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Covid-19

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa

South Africa sees no need for new Covid restrictions for now - health minister

10 Jan 2023
South Africa does not see the need for now to implement any new Covid-19 restrictions in the country or for travellers despite rising cases in other parts of the world, the country's health minister Joe Phaahla said.
Source:
Source: Pixabay

However, the country will increase Covid testing and reinvigorate its vaccination campaign in light of rising global infections, he said at a media briefing.

Phaahla also said that adjustments would soon be made on rules for booster doses and timing between such doses.

Last week, South Africa detected its first case of the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant of Covid, but it is not expected to cause an increase in hospitalisations, South African infectious disease expert Michelle Groome said at the same briefing.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Related

Source:
Dept of Health monitoring hospitalisations and deaths linked to new Covid-19 variant1 day ago
Image supplied: Greg Walsh, CEO at G&G Productions
#BizTrends2023: What happened to the live event industry?1 day ago
Source: Reuters.
South African rand flat as China Covid spike hits risk sentiment29 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters.
US to require travellers from China to show negative Covid-19 test result before flight29 Dec 2022
Source Reuters.
BioNTech ready to ship first mRNA vaccine factory kit to Africa22 Dec 2022
Source:
Fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic has been far reaching, report shows12 Dec 2022
Source:
Childhood vaccinations on the decline since Covid-19 pandemic outbreak7 Dec 2022
Source: Wikipedia.
Covid vaccine drive running out of steam in South Africa while people continue to die15 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz