South Africa sees no need for new Covid restrictions for now - health minister

However, the country will increase Covid testing and reinvigorate its vaccination campaign in light of rising global infections, he said at a media briefing.
Phaahla also said that adjustments would soon be made on rules for booster doses and timing between such doses.
Last week, South Africa detected its first case of the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant of Covid, but it is not expected to cause an increase in hospitalisations, South African infectious disease expert Michelle Groome said at the same briefing.
