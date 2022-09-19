Industries

Covid-19

Africa

SA to destroy millions of vaccines

19 Sep 2022
The government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by pharmaceutical company Pfizer at the end of October.
Source: Pixabay

This, some experts say, casts a damning spotlight on how South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign has missed the mark.

The situation also raises questions about the fate of a further 10.1 million stockpiled doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will expire between June and September 2023.

Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

NextOptions


Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

