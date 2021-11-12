Industries

Clicks ready for Vooma Vaccination Weekend

12 Nov 2021
Government's Vooma Vaccination Weekend, will be supported by 306 Clicks vaccination sites participating countrywide, from Friday, 12 November to Sunday, 14 November 2021.
Source: ©Jasmin Merdan
Source: ©Jasmin Merdan 123rf
The more people that are vaccinated, the quicker South Africa can reach its vaccination target of 70% of the adult population before December.

“Our Clicks vaccination sites will be open all day on the weekend to support the community and make vaccinations more accessible for those not able to get vaccinated during the week,” says Vikash Singh, Clicks managing executive.

“We are particularly targeting the age 12 to 17 cohort and people aged 50 and over who have not yet been vaccinated.

“Although teens are at lower risk of severe illness, they can be infected and spread the virus to their parents, peers and teachers.”

Covid-19 vaccination is free of charge and available for eligible individuals with or without medical aid.

Safe and effective


Vaccines are safe and effective, and protect against serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

Recent data from Discovery Health has shown that people who have received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine have a 92% lower risk of hospitalisation and 94% lower risk of death from Covid-19.

A single shot offers significant protection, reducing the risk of hospitalisation by 73% and the risk of death by 79%.

Clicks has administered a total of 1,594,935 vaccinations to date. During the last Vooma vaccination weekend in early October, Clicks administered 17,254 vaccinations
