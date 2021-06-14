Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Introducing TFGLabs: Investment in omnichannel technology continues to transform TFG
    Leading fashion and lifestyle retailer TFG shared its strategy to revolutionise the omnichannel experience and transform into Africa's leading high-tech omnichannel retailer. "We are laying the foundations to become the largest, most reliable and most profitable e-commerce destination on the continent; via a simplified, customer-centric approach, aimed at maximising group scale, minimising duplication and cost, and leveraging our incredible assets," shared newly appointed co-chief omni officer Claude Hanan. The announcement came as part of the retailer's 2021 financial year-end presentation. Issued by TFG (The Foschini Group)
  • Ster-Kinekor, SA State Theatre announce lineup of theatre productions
    Ster-Kinekor Theatres (SKT) and the South African State Theatre have announced the lineup of theatre productions that will be screened at cinemas across the country from 18 June 2021.
  • The Business Finance Bootcamp
    Five weeks, five free webinars to get your business fighting fit.
    10 July - 8 August     Issued by OnlineX
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

South African health inspectors will not release unsuitable J&J vaccines

14 Jun 2021
South African health inspectors on Sunday said they will not release Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines that may have been contaminated during production at a US plant.
Vials labelled "Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it made the decision after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised concerns over manufacturing practices at the Baltimore plant.

"Sahpra reviewed the data provided by the FDA and has made a decision not to release vaccine produced using the drug substance batches that were not suitable,” Sahpra said in a statement.

The findings by the FDA would impact two million vaccines that are awaiting release at Aspen Pharmacare's Gqeberha manufacturing site, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on national broadcaster, SABC.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the government was in talks with J&J over replacing the affected vaccines.

Fears of a third Covid-19 wave are mounting in the country, which has recorded the highest number of infections and deaths on the continent, with daily infections rising to over 9,000 per day.

South Africa launched phase two of its vaccine rollout in May, aiming to inoculate fiv- million people aged over 60 by the end of June.

Local heath regulators said 300,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been cleared by the FDA and will be shipped to South Africa.

Manufacturing at the Baltimore plant was halted in April after it was discovered that ingredients from AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, produced at the plant at the time, had contaminated a batch of J&J's vaccine.

A further inspection by the FDA also turned up a long list of sanitary problems and bad manufacturing practices at the Emergent plant.


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Comment

Read more: contaminated, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, J&J vaccine

Related

SA to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout26 Apr 2021
Sahpra recommends lifting the J&J vaccine suspension19 Apr 2021
CiplaLandmark oncology drug registration7 Dec 2020
Path to regulatory approval of the Covid-19 vaccine in SA11 Nov 2020
Covid-19: Companies sell unnecessary "deep cleans" with exaggerated claims7 Jul 2020
Cipla#Covid-19 - A message from Cipla27 Mar 2020
Sahpra to continue supply of medicine during strike16 Aug 2018
Cardiovascular medication, Valsartan, recalled in SA26 Jul 2018

News


Show more
Let's do Biz