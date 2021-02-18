Ramaphosa kicks off vaccine rollout at Khayelitsha

"This day represents a real milestone for us as South Africans that finally the vaccines are here and they are being administered. I was rather pleased that there were five people who were vaccinated before me and they are health workers," said President Cyril Ramaphosa who was among the first to get the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, together with health minister Zweli Mkhize and healthcare workers in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape, yesterday.

I would like to invite South Africans to take this up (get vaccinated), so that we can all be safe, so that we all can be healthy.”

Vaccine rollout starts today The Covid-19 vaccine programme will start today, with healthcare workers being first in line to receive the 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson jabs, which arrived in South Africa yesterday...

Gauteng

Before the president's arrival, Mkhize witnessed the first healthcare workers receiving the vaccine. The first health worker to be vaccinated was Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi.The president further thanked Mkhize for all his hard work in procuring the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The first batch of 80,000 doses, which has been approved by the South African Health Products Authority arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on Tuesday night.In Gauteng, health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, being the first healthcare worker to receive the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. She was accompanied by Gauteng premier David Makhura.“Our departments are dealing with the logistics of ensuring the facilities on the ground are ready for vaccination. We just want to get the doses that are relevant to us and get those doses to the appropriate people. The critical thing is that it is better for procurement to be dealt with in one place, so the risk is reduced. I am happy that the National Department of Health is dealing with the vaccine procurement,” Makhura said.“Preventing corruption is something that we must ensure. We must put in place measures [to prevent it]. The vaccines must get to the relevant people and that is why the system is so tight. Everybody that is going to get the vaccine must register."