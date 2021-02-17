Covid-19 News South Africa

Vaccine roll out starts today

17 Feb 2021
The Covid-19 vaccine programme will start today, with healthcare workers being first in line to receive the 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson jabs, which arrived in South Africa yesterday.


The vaccine has been approved by the South African Health Products Authority, and the consignment was moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the various vaccine centres in all provinces.
