Everyday heroes, we salute you!

The world as we know it has changed. Covid-19 has had a profound effect on our country and its people. During lockdown thousands of essential services personnel have been at the frontline of activities critical to saving lives and others are keeping our country running. A video paying homage to all South Africans working during the coronavirus lockdown has been produced by Bonitas Medical Fund. It is dedicated to the 'unsung' heroes helping us fight Covid-19 and mirrors the 'Thuma Mina' sentiments of the president.
We salute each and every one of you! For health, for South Africa, for life.
