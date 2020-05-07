Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Covid-19 Company news South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Everyday heroes, we salute you!

Issued by: Bonitas
The world as we know it has changed. Covid-19 has had a profound effect on our country and its people. During lockdown thousands of essential services personnel have been at the frontline of activities critical to saving lives and others are keeping our country running. A video paying homage to all South Africans working during the coronavirus lockdown has been produced by Bonitas Medical Fund. It is dedicated to the 'unsung' heroes helping us fight Covid-19 and mirrors the 'Thuma Mina' sentiments of the president.


We salute each and every one of you!
For health, for South Africa, for life.

Bonitas' press office

BonitasBonitas aims to make quality healthcare accessible to South Africans. We offer a wide range of products that are simple to understand, easy to use and give our members more value for money.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Top stories

KZN pharmacy admits to excessive pricing of face masks
How businesses can support mental health in the Covid-19 workplace

By Nicci Botha

Covid-19 and HIV: When two viruses collide

By Nicci Botha

Everyday heroes, we salute you!

Issued by Bonitas

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz