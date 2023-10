The top 10 finalists have been announced for the Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch Competition.

The finalists were chosen by the Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch Competition's judging panel after a selection process that involved evaluating numerous innovative business ideas and pitches from women who own their businesses.

The finalists are said to represent a diverse range of industries and bring forth creative solutions that have the potential to make a significant impact in the business world.

The 10 finalists: