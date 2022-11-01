Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

PayflexMiWayBusiness Partners LimitedThe Innovator TrustStartwiseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Awards News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Nominations open for inaugural National Presidential SMME Awards

1 Nov 2022
Nominations are now open for the inaugural National Presidential SMME Awards, which will be hosted by the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) in Bryanston, Johannesburg on 13 November 2022. Entrants are encouraged to get their nominations in ahead of the closing date.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The awards are in partnership with the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), the European Union and 22 On Sloane.

The National Presidential SMME Awards aim to cultivate an enabling environment for the development; and nurturing of innovative ideas and best practices across the whole spectrum of small business development in the country.

The awards will recognise and celebrate outstanding SMMEs, SMME financiers, entrepreneur support organisations and success stories from enterprise supplier development programmes. Additionally, the DSBD aims to award businesses that have shown resilience and have managed to sustain operations during and post the Covid 19 pandemic.

The awards will also serve as a platform to launch the annual Global Entrepreneurship Week 2022 (Gew). This global event is celebrated in over 200 countries with over 10,000 partners and 40,000 activities. Furthermore, Gew aims to inspire nations to empower entrepreneurs and encourage citizens to become self-starters by finding innovative ways of doing business. Gew is a call to action for societies to promote resilience and leverage the power of new ideas to impact societies globally.

"We are incredibly proud to be hosting this celebration of entrepreneurial excellence to showcase entrepreneurial activities through identifying and showcasing innovative stakeholders that are driving economic development and job creations," says Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, the minister of small business development.

Furthermore, the DSBD will also host the Inaugural National Presidential SMMEs and Cooperatives Summit from 14-15 November. The primary focus of the summit will be to solicit tangible inputs on areas of potential collaboration from key role players in the small enterprise ecosystem as guided by the National Integrated Small Enterprise Development Masterplan.

Small businesses urged to comment on master plan
Small businesses urged to comment on master plan

8 Jun 2022

Nominations for the Inaugural National Presidential SMME Awards are open and will close on Friday, 4 November. The award prizes consist of cash prizes worth R100,000 to winning SMMEs and access to the Global Entrepreneurship Congress+ Africa which will take place on 13–14 September 2023 in Cape Town.

To nominate an SMME, SMME financiers, entrepreneur support organisations and success stories from enterprise supplier development programmes for an award, click here.

NextOptions
Read more: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Department of Small Business Development

Related

SA female tech entrepreneurs called to #PowerUp at Women in Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience
The Innovator TrustSA female tech entrepreneurs called to #PowerUp at Women in Tech (WIT) Appreciation Experience24 Oct 2022
Government urges small businesses to apply for support through entrepreneurship programme
Government urges small businesses to apply for support through entrepreneurship programme4 Jul 2022
Small businesses urged to comment on master plan
Small businesses urged to comment on master plan8 Jun 2022
#Google4SouthAfrica: Google SA launches 'Hustle Academy'
#Google4SouthAfrica: Google SA launches 'Hustle Academy'9 Feb 2022
Women in Technology Dare To Dream bigger for SA small business sector
The Innovator TrustWomen in Technology Dare To Dream bigger for SA small business sector12 Nov 2021
Sefa urges young entrepreneurs to access funding during Youth Month
Sefa urges young entrepreneurs to access funding during Youth Month21 Jun 2021
Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates youth and the environment for the month of June
Topco MediaPublic Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates youth and the environment for the month of June17 Jun 2021
From L-R: Premier Eastern Cape Provincial Government, Honourable Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane officially; The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Honourable Stella Ndabeni Abrahams (MP) and Craig van Rooyen, Chief Commercial Officer Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa
First Innovation and Digital Skills Centre opens in Mthatha14 Jun 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz