Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

How To Start Up News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Google launches new initiatives to support small retail businesses in Africa

15 Jun 2022
As part of a month-long commemoration of International Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Businesses Day in June, Google has announced new initiatives to support small retail businesses in Africa.
Source:
Source: Google Africa blog post

This includes a one-hour virtual training event and the Shopping Small Business Summit aimed at helping SMB owners develop skills and tools to compete online. Topics will include e-commerce trends and digital marketing and it is open to all who register here. Google has also partnered with Coursera, an open online course provider, to develop an online career certificate course in digital marketing and e-commerce for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and is offering 1000 scholarships to Africans who wish to attend. This month also sees the debut of Local Opportunity Finder, a new tool that evaluates a Google Business Profile and makes personalised recommendations for changes that a business owner may make to enhance how their business profile looks to consumers in Google Search. Also, the free, one-week-long Hustle Academy in June will focus on essential skills that will help small and medium-sized retail businesses (SMBs) build the skills they need to grow.
#Google4SouthAfrica: Google SA launches 'Hustle Academy'
#Google4SouthAfrica: Google SA launches 'Hustle Academy'

By 9 Feb 2022


“E-commerce presents an opportunity for small businesses in Africa to reach new customers and grow. Through the digital marketing and e-commerce career certificates and specialised pieces of training and 1,000 scholarships, we want to be able to assist small businesses in Africa gain the expertise to connect online, expand their customer base and scale up”, says Zeph Masote, YouTube Lead for Southern AfricaAfrica’s growing young population and urbanisation present huge expansion opportunities for small retail businesses. South Africa has almost 2,000 shopping malls covering over 24 million square metres. Wholesale and retail are the third-largest contributors to Nigeria's GDP, with more than 90% of the industry made up of informal merchants, while Kenya, with an e-commerce market growth rate of 44% in 2021, has seen a steady rise in the number of outlets over the last five years.E-commerce markets in Kenya and Nigeria increased by 40% and 30%, respectively, in 2021, while online sales in South Africa increased by 66% from 2019 to 2020, reaching more than $1.8bn. "As more consumers on the continent continue to search for goods and services online, it is critical that small retail businesses learn how to better harness online tools for growth," Masote adds.
NextOptions
Read more: e-commerce, Google, Google Africa

Related

Apple regains world's Most Valuable Brand status
KantarApple regains world's Most Valuable Brand status20 hours ago
Source: © patrick de grijs
Nigeria to regulate online platforms23 hours ago
Source: © iol Actor Siyabonga Zubane, who died early in May, made the Google search list twice
SA's top searches: Father's Day, Monkey Pox and Eid Mubarak8 Jun 2022
Shopstar secures funding from Launch Africa Ventures
Shopstar secures funding from Launch Africa Ventures31 May 2022
No such thing as 'too much loyalty'
SemaphoreNo such thing as 'too much loyalty'30 May 2022
Supplied. The D&AD Awards 2022 has announced three Black Pencil winners
D&AD 2022 awards three more Black Pencils27 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz