Understanding current labour demand trends is beneficial, but what does the future hold? The August 2022 edition of the CareerJunction Employment Insights Report unpacked some of the professions that are and will continue to be on the rise in the coming years.

This month's CareerJunction Employment Insights Report explores ‘jobs at risk’ - roles that may become obsolete by 2030.The report focuses on analysing the supply and demand trends in the online job market, to represent online labour dynamics in South Africa.

