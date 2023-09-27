New pre-owned car marketplace launches in South Africa

Auto24.africa, a pre-owned car marketplace, has announced its expansion into four new African markets: Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa.

Image supplied

Auto24.africa offers services, including a five-day refund policy, a six-month warranty, one-year maintenance, and one-year insurance plans for all vehicles. The platform also provides financing options in association with several partners. The platform aims to introduce even more features and capabilities, according to a press statement.

Stellantis, a main investor, continues to back Auto24.africa in its journey, which aligns with its Dare Forward 2030 plan by participating to expand its offer of mobility solutions to widely meet customer needs in Africa. The auto manufacturer invested in the marketplace in 2022.

"This year's expansion is a part of Auto24.africa's long-term vision to become the leading multi-brand certified pre-owned car retailer in Africa. The platform aims to introduce even more features and capabilities that will further elevate the automotive buying and selling experience, all with trust and transparency," Auto24.africa said.