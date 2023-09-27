Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Woodford GroupKia South AfricaKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Automotive jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


New pre-owned car marketplace launches in South Africa

27 Sep 2023
Auto24.africa, a pre-owned car marketplace, has announced its expansion into four new African markets: Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Auto24.africa offers services, including a five-day refund policy, a six-month warranty, one-year maintenance, and one-year insurance plans for all vehicles. The platform also provides financing options in association with several partners. The platform aims to introduce even more features and capabilities, according to a press statement.

Stellantis, a main investor, continues to back Auto24.africa in its journey, which aligns with its Dare Forward 2030 plan by participating to expand its offer of mobility solutions to widely meet customer needs in Africa. The auto manufacturer invested in the marketplace in 2022.

Automaker Stellantis to invest R3bn in South Africa
Automaker Stellantis to invest R3bn in South Africa

14 Sep 2023

"This year's expansion is a part of Auto24.africa's long-term vision to become the leading multi-brand certified pre-owned car retailer in Africa. The platform aims to introduce even more features and capabilities that will further elevate the automotive buying and selling experience, all with trust and transparency," Auto24.africa said.

NextOptions

Related

New Stellantis South Africa MD announced
New Stellantis South Africa MD announced22 Sep 2023
Automaker Stellantis to invest R3bn in South Africa
Automaker Stellantis to invest R3bn in South Africa14 Sep 2023
Stellantis opens new Battery Technology Center in Italy
Stellantis opens new Battery Technology Center in Italy11 Sep 2023
Stellantis' Eurorepar enters SA automotive spare parts market
Stellantis' Eurorepar enters SA automotive spare parts market7 Sep 2023
The new Opel Grandland. It's grander!
The new Opel Grandland. It's grander!18 Aug 2023
Automotive manufacturing returning to previous levels. Source: Pexels
Automotive industry has learnt lessons from chip shortage21 Jul 2023
Stellantis has unveiled STLA Medium, a global BEV-by-design platform with state-of-the-art features. Source: Supplied
Stellantis unveils new platform and lands R200bn battery deal with Canada7 Jul 2023
The all-new Jeep Cherokee: Refinement personified
The all-new Jeep Cherokee: Refinement personified15 May 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz