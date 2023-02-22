Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Kia South AfricaSumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Car subscription startup Planet42 raises $100m to accelerate global expansion

22 Feb 2023
Planet42, a car subscription startup addressing transport inequality, has raised $100m in combined equity and debt funding. Founded in 2017 in Estonia, Planet42 has operations in South Africa and Mexico.
Planer42 leadership team | image supplied
Planer42 leadership team | image supplied

The $15m equity round was co-led by Naspers and ARS Holdings, with participation from existing and new shareholders, including Rivonia Road Capital, who also provided a $75m credit facility.

Private investors contributed a further $10m in debt financing. The funds will enable Planet42 to rapidly scale its business and meet its ambition of providing one million cars worldwide.

In 2021 Planet42 raised $6m in equity and $24m in debt financing. Since then, the company has nearly quadrupled the size of its business and purchased well over 5,000 cars in South Africa in the last 12 months alone.

In South Africa, nearly 1,000 dealerships have been added to the Planet42 network. Planet42 buys the customer’s chosen car and rents it out to them on a subscription basis.

Grant Wing, South Africa managing director and country manager of Planet42, says:

Planet42 is committed to breaking down the barriers that South Africans face in accessing cars. The struggle for credit, particularly for car finance, has been an ongoing challenge for millions of people in the country, even a decade ago, when the economy was arguably in better shape, and we understand the significant impact that this has on people’s lives. Essentially, no car equals lower standards of living and, in many cases, no income at all. Our mission is to empower people to create a brighter future for themselves, and we are proud to be a part of their journey towards financial inclusion and success.
#StartupStory: Planet42 aims to solve 'transport inequality'
#StartupStory: Planet42 aims to solve 'transport inequality'

By 11 Mar 2021

“I’m thrilled to support Planet42 as they expand worldwide and improve the lives of thousands of individuals who face limited access to private transportation, which can significantly impact their quality of life and opportunities. Planet42's team has displayed remarkable execution, with a proven innovative, cash-generating, and globally scalable model,” says Andrew Rolfe, general partner at ARS Holdings, who joins Planet42 as a member of its supervisory board.

NextOptions

Related

Naked Insurance raises R290m in funding
Naked Insurance raises R290m in funding15 Feb 2023
SA tech startup Sendmarc secures $7m in funding
SA tech startup Sendmarc secures $7m in funding13 Feb 2023
Vantage Capital announces final close of 4th mezzanine fund
Vantage Capital announces final close of 4th mezzanine fund7 Feb 2023
CT-based gaming startup Carry1st raises R466m from Bitkraft Ventures, A16z
CT-based gaming startup Carry1st raises R466m from Bitkraft Ventures, A16z20 Jan 2023
Source:
Sound Connects Fund opens final call10 Jan 2023
SA's Centbee raises R17m pre-Series A funding from Ayre Ventures
SA's Centbee raises R17m pre-Series A funding from Ayre Ventures23 Dec 2022
Ukheshe to further international expansion after funding
Ukheshe to further international expansion after funding9 Dec 2022
Astron Energy announces R220m development fund for SMEs with 3 flagship programmes
Astron Energy announces R220m development fund for SMEs with 3 flagship programmes9 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz