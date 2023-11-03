RTMC celebrates producing 1 million discs via online platform

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is celebrating the significant milestone of successfully producing and delivering one million vehicle driving licenses via its online system.

A total of 1,058,000 motor vehicle licences have been renewed online. To mark the occasion, RTMC CEO, advocate Makhosini Msibi, personally delivered a disc to Lukie Mashishi in Ivory Park, Tembisa, on Thursday.

“You have saved yourself time to go to a licensing centre where you would stand in a queue. We deliver the disc to you in the comfort of your home. We are partnering with people like you to improve our services. Everybody has been saying we are bad as government, but this bears testimony that we are improving,” Msibi said.

He applauded Mashishi for using the NaTIS online system and embracing the fourth industrial revolution in a government online service.

The RTMC platform is the only online motor vehicle licence renewal service in the country that does not charge administration or services fees. The cost of the motor vehicle licence fees and courier services are the only costs that are levied.

Mashishi was excited to receive his disc. He said it was unbelievable that his disc had been delivered in two days.

“I was initially sceptical about doing this transaction online, but I said let me give it a try. It really works and I am glad to be one of the million people who have used the online system. I wish the service can grow and serve more people,” he said.

Mashishi said he was assisted by his 13-year-old to do the transaction and was surprised by how easy it was.

“By reaching the one million mark, the NaTIS online has proven to be the fastest growing, reliable, and cost-effective platform to utilise to renew motor vehicle licence discs throughout the country.

“The platform was launched in February 2022 and since then, the service has grown in leaps and bounds as it has been able to bring convenience to hundreds of thousands of motorists throughout the country,” the RTMC said.

Despite encountering teething problems initially, the platform has since proven to be resilient and a time-saving, seamless digital service, which delivers on its promises.

The RTMC extends heartfelt appreciation and applauds all South Africans who have embraced and continuously make use of this innovative system.

“With great pride, the RTMC acknowledges the substantial progress made in its pursuit of delivering a world-class service to the citizens of South Africa.

“Prospective applicants are encouraged to take advantage of the convenient service, enabling them to renew their licences from anywhere in the country with the simple click of a button. Motor vehicle discs are delivered to all addresses throughout the country,” the RTMC said.

To access the platform, motorists are encouraged to visit: online.natis.gov.za.

“Vehicle owners can update their contact details on the platform to be able to receive reminder notifications and forms to be used when renewing licences. The process is quick and easy and offers motorists an ability to check the status of their driving licenses cards,” the RTMC said.