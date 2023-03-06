Boela Gerber, Groot Constantia's winemaker, heads to United States

The year 2023 sees an exciting new door opening for Boela Gerber, winemaker for Groot Constantia, who has announced that he will be leaving the estate to take up a position in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the United States. With more than 350 wineries, Virginia is currently the eighth biggest wine-growing state in the USA.

Boela Gerber

After 23 years at the helm of the award-winning winemaking team at Groot Constantia, Gerber certainly leaves big shoes to fill. However, the management team and Board are bidding him farewell with absolute blessings for his future journey into American winemaking.

“We fully support Boela’s decision to seek a fresh challenge and new horizons after so many years as a champion amongst South African winemakers, and we are happy for him as he takes on this new role and flies the South African flag proudly on the global stage,” says Jean Naudé, CEO of Groot Constantia.

“Boela has made a considerable impact on Groot Constantia over the years – he has not only been a key role player behind our purpose of making consistently great wines, but he has lent his skilled business acumen to all aspects of the business – from packaging to marketing, sales, and just about everything in between. The team has all learned a great deal from Boela and moving forward we will continue to stay in touch and monitor his anticipated ongoing success.”

Naudé recounts how, in 2003, Gerber and himself worked hand-in-hand on a vine renewal plan that has seen Groot Constantia producing world-class wines which consistently win top awards at international competitions. “I am so grateful to Boela for his contribution to this success and to the time spent toiling behind the scenes in the vineyards and cellar to achieve our vision for the future,” says Naudé. “Boela has been an integral part of the strong team at Groot Constantia and has played a profound role in ensuring the integrity and consistency of our wines are maintained, as well as showing foresight and innovation when it came to the advancement of the natural heritage of the estate.”

Gerber says that his 23-year stint at one of South Africa’s most iconic wineries has been a dream job for any winemaker, and his tenure at Groot Constantia has been an honour from day one.

“To be the winemaker at the forefront of the Groot Constantia brand, wine legacy, and rich viticultural heritage has been a privilege. It has been career-defining to be a part of the winemaking team that played a leading role in establishing Groot Constantia as a producer of fine wines among local and international consumers and in being an ambassador for South Africa’s oldest wine-producing farm with its rich heritage and history.”

“Leaving was not an easy decision to make, but I am very excited about this new adventure in the heart of the scenic Monticello AVA in central Virginia. Groot Constantia Wine Estate and the team will always have a special place in my heart, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved. I know that the team, under the guidance of Floricius Beukes, Groot Constantia’s viticulturist, Jean Naudé, and the new winemaker, will continue to excel in the years ahead.”

“Boela’s skill as a winemaker and his loyalty to the Groot Constantia brand will be sorely missed by myself and the rest of the team, and we wish him well in his new chapter. He truly is one of South Africa’s finest winemakers and Groot Constantia is honoured to have had him as a part of our history for almost a quarter of a century,” concludes Naudé. “We look forward to welcoming our new winemaker – a position that we are currently advertising for – and to continuing Groot Constantia’s legacy of consistent winemaking excellence.”



